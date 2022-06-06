Atlantic City courtroom named for Bruce F. Weekes

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City held a ceremony Monday to name a municipal court courtroom for the late Bruce F. Weekes, who in 1985 became the first Black Chief Municipal Judge in New Jersey.

Weekes was also the first Black lawyer to become an assistant city solicitor, and in 1976, he became the first full-time municipal public defender in state history, according to his family. He died in 2016.

His son, also Bruce Weeks, was sworn in to his first term as City Councilman in January.

Councilman Bruce Weekes said Monday about 20 family members, mostly from out of town, attended the ceremony to dedicate Courtroom No. 2 to his dad.

"They were already in New York for a graduation," Weekes said of his family, including one of his father's sisters, Sala Damali, who lives in Ghana, Africa. "That's why we did it now. It was the only date she could make it work."

City Council had decided to dedicate a courtroom to his father years ago, Weekes said, but there had been no ceremony because of COVID restrictions.

The elder Bruce Weekes' father, George Weekes, was also a history maker. He was the first African American to own a business on Atlantic Avenue. He owned Mutual Taxi and a gas station and mechanic shop, and died in 1991, according to the family.

City Council designated the corner of Connecticut and Atlantic avenues, where he had a business, “George N. Weekes corner” in 2020.

Atlantic City Municipal Court is in the Public Safety Building at 2715 Atlantic Ave.

