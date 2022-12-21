Atlantic City couple celebrate 25 years of donations to Covenant House

ATLANTIC CITY — While some people are out buying last minute holiday presents for friends and family, a local couple bought gifts for young adults facing hardships at Covenant House.

For 25 years, Atlantic City natives Al and Patricia Bailey have acted as “Neighborhood Santas,” donating thousands of personalized gifts to residents of Covenant House, a national nonprofit with a location in Atlantic City that shelters people ages 18 to 21 who are at risk of homelessness or human trafficking.

“At the time, my oldest son worked at the Covenant House, and he talked about the need here,” said Al Bailey. “We needed to do something for them.”

Roslyn Talley, program director for Covenant House, said every year the couple ask for a list of what residents need.

“Often young people are overlooked when it comes to holiday donations,” said Talley. “This makes them realize that they are not forgotten and that people care for them.”

What started off as small donations in the form of gift bags has continued to grow each year, said Talley.

A Christmas tradition returns with Charity League Mart SOMERS POINT — The annual Charity League Christmas Mart is returning after a two-year hiatus…

“One year they were bringing stuff in hand, then the next year some casinos got involved,” said Talley. “Next there was a U-Haul truck stuffed with gifts outside.”

This year, first-time donors like real estate broker Marylin Goodwin donated phone accessories like chargers, cases and PopSockets.

Folks like Jim Malamut, who have been donating to Covenant House for 15 years, gave a check to the Baileys to buy things the nonprofit needed.

The Baileys and their helpers spend about six to seven hours each shopping for things needed at Covenant House.

This year, there are about 20 youth staying at Covenant House during the holiday season.

“The things they buy are personable and colorful,” said Talley. “They’re bought with love.”

NJ lawmakers want to mandate feminine product distribution in state homeless shelters Rosa May Jones has been homeless in Atlantic City for nearly 15 years, but while she has str…

In prior years, the Baileys have donated things like washers, dryers, computers and laptops. Covenant House has its own computer lab thanks to donations from Neighborhood Santas.

The holiday gifts were dropped off Wednesday, but they aren’t handed out to residents until Christmas morning.

“The event gives them something to look forward to. It gets them excited for Christmas,” Talley said.