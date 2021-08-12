Atlantic City councilman's son to hold 6th Ward fishing tournament Saturday

ATLANTIC CITY — Residents of the 6th Ward will be able to compete in the inaugural 6th Ward Fishing Tournament on Saturday morning.

The tournament, created and organized by 13-year-old Blaise Kurtz, will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kurtz is the oldest son of 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz.

Check-ins will be held at Delancy Park at Delancy Place and the bay along Sunset Avenue. Fishing will take place along the bay. Prizes will be awarded for the largest bluefish and fluke caught in three age groups: children, teenagers and adults. There also will be bonus prizes.

The tournament is free for residents of the ward.

Blaise Kurtz wanted to hold a tournament for the people in the neighborhood, Jesse Kurtz said in a news release, adding his son loves fishing and wants people to have fun while fishing in the Lower Chelsea back bay.

One Stop Bait and Tackle, PBA Local 24, The Breakfast Club, @JitneyGuy and Jesse Kurtz are all sponsoring the event. For more information, contact Jesse Kurtz at jesseokurtz@gmail.com or 609-334-3756.

