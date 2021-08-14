Atlantic City councilman's son brings 6th Ward together with fishing tournament

ATLANTIC CITY — Blaise Kurtz is used to helping his father with community events in the resort.
On Saturday, the roles were reversed.
Blaise, the 13-year-old son of 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, hosted a fishing tournament in the ward at Columbia Avenue’s Delancey Park. Work on it began in 2019.
“I actually got the idea two years ago,” Blaise said. “I was bugging my dad about it. We were planning on doing it last year, but then there was (the COVID-19 pandemic); so we postponed it to this year and we actually managed to do it.”
The councilman said he and his son went to a fishing event in Spring Lake, Monmouth County, two years ago and that’s where he believes the seed was planted for Saturday’s tournament.
“I like fishing, but he loves fishing,” the councilman said. “And he really wanted to share that with kids in the neighborhood (and) people in the community. So I made him put it together, work through the logistics and it’s just fantastic.”
The tournament ran from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and included three age groups: juvenile, teenager and adult. The winner of each group was whoever caught the heaviest summer flounder or bluefish.
For the juvenile group, the prizes were gift cards from Bass Pro Shops and One Stop Bait & Tackle, one of the event’s sponsors. The prizes for the teenagers included gift cards and a fishing rod; and the adults competed for gift cards up to $50. There were also side prizes for achievements like the first catch of the day and first shark of the day.
By 11 a.m., at least a dozen lines were in the bay as participants gradually started to arrive. Though the fishing was slow for some, the event was still a great reason to get outside during the 90-degree day.
Bob DeMarco, 31, spent the morning with his wife, Katie, and daughters Arianna, Philomena and Anastasia.
“I think it’s a great idea to get everybody out here,” Bob said. “You always have people spontaneously out here along this wall crabbing (or) fishing; but you give an announcement, dozens are going to come down, especially if they have kids.”
Sponsors included the Margate Breakfast Club, One Stop Bait & Tackle and Atlantic City Police Department PBA Local 24.
Michael Ray, 36, was happy to support Blaise and his father.
“It’s nice to be able to show up and be part of the family,” said Ray, of Brigantine. “The Kurtzes are a good family. They’re down here all the time, too.”
Councilman Kurtz said he would like to see his son make the tournament a yearly tradition, and the two are already tossing around ideas on how to improve it. If that happens, Kurtz said a partnership could be in the works with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Hooked on Fishing-Not on Drugs program.
“I think this would be great,” the councilman said. “It’d be nice to see other fishing (or) crabbing (events), just taking advantage of the fact that we’re here on the water. Really anything to get kids away from screens or video games or computers is a great thing to get them outdoors and in touch with nature.”
