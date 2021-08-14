Atlantic City councilman's son brings 6th Ward together with fishing tournament

By 11 a.m., at least a dozen lines were in the bay as participants gradually started to arrive. Though the fishing was slow for some, the event was still a great reason to get outside during the 90-degree day.

Bob DeMarco, 31, spent the morning with his wife, Katie, and daughters Arianna, Philomena and Anastasia.

“I think it’s a great idea to get everybody out here,” Bob said. “You always have people spontaneously out here along this wall crabbing (or) fishing; but you give an announcement, dozens are going to come down, especially if they have kids.”

Sponsors included the Margate Breakfast Club, One Stop Bait & Tackle and Atlantic City Police Department PBA Local 24.

Michael Ray, 36, was happy to support Blaise and his father.

“It’s nice to be able to show up and be part of the family,” said Ray, of Brigantine. “The Kurtzes are a good family. They’re down here all the time, too.”

Councilman Kurtz said he would like to see his son make the tournament a yearly tradition, and the two are already tossing around ideas on how to improve it. If that happens, Kurtz said a partnership could be in the works with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Hooked on Fishing-Not on Drugs program.

“I think this would be great,” the councilman said. “It’d be nice to see other fishing (or) crabbing (events), just taking advantage of the fact that we’re here on the water. Really anything to get kids away from screens or video games or computers is a great thing to get them outdoors and in touch with nature.”

