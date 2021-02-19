Atlantic City Councilman Shabazz urges communities of color to get vaccinated

ATLANTIC CITY — Citizens of color are dying from COVID-19 at higher rates than whites, Councilman and local NAACP chapter President Kaleem Shabazz said last week.

Shabazz said he is using radio public service announcements, Zoom town hall meetings, medical forums and COVID-19 hotlines to emphasize the importance of vaccinations within communities of color.

Weekly radio segments with Dr. Wilson Washington, Atlantic City's chief health official, air on WEHA-FM 88.7 and 100.3 at 5 p.m. Tuesdays.

"There is a special urgency for people of color to be vaccinated," said Shabazz, adding he's received his first dose of vaccine and is scheduled for his second.

Residents with general COVID-19 questions can call 211. Those who require medical information on symptoms or proper steps to take if exposed to the virus can reach a health care professional by calling 800-962-1253. Both lines are reachable around the clock.

For vaccine appointment support, call 855-568-0545 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents also can text "NJCOVID" to 898-211 to receive updates and alerts. For more information, visit covid19.nj.gov.