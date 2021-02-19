 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City Councilman Shabazz urges communities of color to get vaccinated
0 comments

Atlantic City Councilman Shabazz urges communities of color to get vaccinated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
USPS

Atlantic City 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz urges support for the U.S. Postal Service during a news conference in August.

 Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — Citizens of color are dying from COVID-19 at higher rates than whites, Councilman and local NAACP chapter President Kaleem Shabazz said last week.

Shabazz said he is using radio public service announcements, Zoom town hall meetings, medical forums and COVID-19 hotlines to emphasize the importance of vaccinations within communities of color.

Weekly radio segments with Dr. Wilson Washington, Atlantic City's chief health official, air on WEHA-FM 88.7 and 100.3 at 5 p.m. Tuesdays. 

"There is a special urgency for people of color to be vaccinated," said Shabazz, adding he's received his first dose of vaccine and is scheduled for his second.

Residents with general COVID-19 questions can call 211. Those who require medical information on symptoms or proper steps to take if exposed to the virus can reach a health care professional by calling 800-962-1253. Both lines are reachable around the clock.

For vaccine appointment support, call 855-568-0545 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents also can text "NJCOVID" to 898-211 to receive updates and alerts. For more information, visit covid19.nj.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon chief urges reduction in Taliban violence

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News