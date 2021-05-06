Atlantic City councilman calls for residents of housing village to receive rent credit

ATLANTIC CITY — Councilman Kaleem Shabazz is calling for the residents of Stanley Holmes Village to receive a rent credit for the months of January through April due to "horrible" living conditions.
"I describe the conditions at Stanley Holmes Village as cruel, unusual and even inhumane," Shabazz said in a news release.
Shabazz claims the residents of the village have been suffering from a lack of heat and hot water, among other complaints.
"The tenants of Stanley Holmes Village have suffered due to a lack of heat and hot water, which are the basics of healthy living conditions," Shabazz said. "I am appalled by the ongoing saga at Stanley Holmes Village as tenants continue to pay their rent only to live in horrible conditions."
Shabazz believes that the heat may have been turned off in the units before the May 1 deadline, which is required under state law.
Shabazz's proposal for a rent credit comes three weeks after he called upon the city's housing authority to immediately address the ongoing complaints from the village's residents including rodent infestation and mold.
“We have distributed a flier to all residents giving them opportunity to call into the choice neighborhood hotline, giving them the opportunity to email us about issues of the conditions that are in their units right now,” Tom Hannon, executive director of the city’s housing authority, said during an April 16 authority meeting.
The Press has reached out to Hannon for comment.
Shabazz plans to appear at the next housing meeting to voice his concerns.
The 420-unit village on Adriatic Avenue was built in 1937 and expanded in 1951, making it the oldest public housing complex in New Jersey.
Talks of redeveloping the property have been on the table for years along with constant complaints from residents about the conditions of the units.
The public housing project will begin after the choice neighborhood process, which included a two-year, $450,000 planning grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, is completed in December 2022.
The planning grant, which was awarded to the authority in December 2020, will allow the authority to create a redevelopment plan for the village and the Westside neighborhood.
In May 2019, the authority selected Michaels Organization, of Camden, as its co-development partner for the project.
City Council recently approved a land exchange agreement for the authority to receive two large parcels in the inlet section of the resort.
Residents of Stanley Holmes Village will be relocated to these parcels while many of the original units are demolished.
Hannon said that once the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approves the transfer of a parcel of land the Housing Authority owns on Massachusetts Avenue, a closing will be quickly arranged and work will begin on what he called “Stanley Jr.”
