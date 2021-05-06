Atlantic City councilman calls for residents of housing village to receive rent credit

ATLANTIC CITY — Councilman Kaleem Shabazz is calling for the residents of Stanley Holmes Village to receive a rent credit for the months of January through April due to "horrible" living conditions.

"I describe the conditions at Stanley Holmes Village as cruel, unusual and even inhumane," Shabazz said in a news release.

Shabazz claims the residents of the village have been suffering from a lack of heat and hot water, among other complaints.

"The tenants of Stanley Holmes Village have suffered due to a lack of heat and hot water, which are the basics of healthy living conditions," Shabazz said. "I am appalled by the ongoing saga at Stanley Holmes Village as tenants continue to pay their rent only to live in horrible conditions."

Shabazz believes that the heat may have been turned off in the units before the May 1 deadline, which is required under state law.

Shabazz's proposal for a rent credit comes three weeks after he called upon the city's housing authority to immediately address the ongoing complaints from the village's residents including rodent infestation and mold.