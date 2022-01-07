Atlantic City Council votes to hear misconduct allegations against ACMUA board chair

1:41 Atlantic City considers hearing to remove Devlin from ACMUA ATLANTIC CITY — City Council will hold a special meeting Friday to consider the possible rem…

Devlin has called the allegations “a far-fetched plan to unseat a political rival.”

Devlin, a longtime school board member, calls himself a political opponent of Small. On the school board he has criticized the district’s handling of a child pornography case involving a substitute teacher who is a cousin of Small’s wife, La’Quetta. La’Quetta Small is now superintendent of the city schools.

The city should not want to foster an environment in which disagreements lead to personal attacks and retaliation, Weekes said.

Council President George Tibbitt, however, said the allegations against Devlin do not come from Small or the administration, but from letters sent to the state DCA by current Executive Director Michael Armstrong and previous Executive Director Bruce Ward, both of whom are also lawyers.

Under state statute, a member of a municipal authority may be removed only by the municipal governing body for inefficiency, neglect of duty or misconduct in office, Tarver said. Whenever it is alleged a member has committed one or all of those acts, council has a responsibility to look into those allegations.