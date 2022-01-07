Atlantic City Council votes to hear misconduct allegations against ACMUA board chair

Current and past executive directors of the MUA have alleged, in letters to the state Department of Community Affairs, that Devlin interfered with an insurance contract with a company called Fairview and almost cost the MUA its insurance, said city attorney Robert Tarver. Devlin also has been accused of inappropriately interfering with the daily operations of the MUA.
Council called a special meeting to vote on a resolution to hold the hearing, and some members complained it was a poor way to begin the year.
“I just want to say, I believe this ... (is) a poor reflection of judgment of the administration and mayor,” said newly elected at-large Councilman Bruce Weekes, who ran on a ticket with Mayor Marty Small Sr. “With everything the city is facing ... the first order of biz in 2022 is a thinly disguised personal attack and political retaliation.”
The resolution had no sponsor when it was placed on the agenda, but at the meeting Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz said he was the sponsor.
“The Division of Local Government Services is aware of concerns over Mr. Devlin’s conduct on the ACMUA board,” DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan said Thursday in an email response to questions. “The Division may provide guidance on process requirements. Once the governing body makes its decision, the DLGS (Division of Local Government Services) Director would approve or disapprove its actions.”
ATLANTIC CITY — City Council will hold a special meeting Friday to consider the possible rem…
Devlin has called the allegations “a far-fetched plan to unseat a political rival.”
Devlin, a longtime school board member, calls himself a political opponent of Small. On the school board he has criticized the district’s handling of a child pornography case involving a substitute teacher who is a cousin of Small’s wife, La’Quetta. La’Quetta Small is now superintendent of the city schools.
The city should not want to foster an environment in which disagreements lead to personal attacks and retaliation, Weekes said.
Council President George Tibbitt, however, said the allegations against Devlin do not come from Small or the administration, but from letters sent to the state DCA by current Executive Director Michael Armstrong and previous Executive Director Bruce Ward, both of whom are also lawyers.
Under state statute, a member of a municipal authority may be removed only by the municipal governing body for inefficiency, neglect of duty or misconduct in office, Tarver said. Whenever it is alleged a member has committed one or all of those acts, council has a responsibility to look into those allegations.
“This is not a hearing,” Tarver said of Friday’s vote. “It does not mean you have prejudged it or decided how it should go (but that you) think it to be serious enough, based upon what came before you, that it should at least be heard.”
ATLANTIC CITY — Comments at a Galloway Township council meeting Tuesday night about a propos…
Councilwoman LaToya Dunston asked that the public be allowed to speak before any vote, and a series of speakers defended Devlin as a longtime city volunteer and board member, as well as a retired Atlantic City police officer.
“For this to be first order of business (in 2022) reinforces the fact that we have a major issue in this city with political retaliation,” said Matthew Diullio-Jusino, a Republican council candidate in 2021. “If you have a state takeover and want to end it, this is not the type of behavior you want to engage in.”
“The first order of biz should be, after five elections, the quality of life in Atlantic City, not how to protect interests of contractors,” said Durwood Pinkett, who backed Pamela Thomas-Fields in her previous bid for mayor against Small.
“In my 30-plus years working for the city, I had the opportunity to meet Mr. Devlin,” said Imam Umar Salahuddin, of Atlantic City. “We weren’t always in agreement, but I always respected him and why he took certain positions.”
Salahuddin said no one is perfect, but “if we look at the amount of time John Devlin has sacrificed and given to the city ... are we gong to be this petty?”
Voting against the resolution were Dunston; 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, who appointed Devlin to the MUA board, and Weekes.
ATLANTIC CITY — Board of Education member John Devlin said Wednesday the board has received …
Voting for were Shabazz, Tibbitt, newly elected Councilwoman Stephanie Marshall, and Councilmen Muhammad Zia and MD Hossain Morshed.
Councilman Aaron “Sporty” Randolph was not present.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.