Atlantic City Council votes to give $3,500 bonuses to SID workers

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council voted this week to give $3,500 bonuses to 47 Special Improvement Division workers, who are Casino Reinvestment Development Authority employees, to thank them for working directly with the public through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They are mostly Atlantic City residents of color,” Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz said of SID workers, in explaining his reasoning for sponsoring the resolution to award the funds to a group that does not work directly for the city. “Second, CRDA has been more than a partner for us.”
The CRDA is a state authority.
The state Department of Community Affairs, which has oversight of the city’s finances, must approve the plan if it is to move forward.
“As always, we let it play out as to council’s will, and then we will decide whether it will move forward or not,” DCA representative Phil Gonzalez said at the meeting.
Only Councilman Moisse “Mo” Delgado voted against it, saying it is choosing to reward one group of non-municipal workers over many others who also deserve bonuses.
Atlantic County has received $52 million in American Rescue Plan funding, some of which can …
“So many individuals worked tirelessly. I don’t see us offering nurses any assistance,” Delgado said, also mentioning teachers and other frontline workers in the private sector. “To alienate those individuals for one group could be considered exclusive. I don’t want people to feel excluded.”
“Many other people deserve it, but we don’t have the ability to give money to everyone who deserves it,” Shabazz said.
“There is no prohibition against it,” said city attorney Michael Perugini.
According to the resolution, the city will use up to $164,500 of its American Rescue Plan funds to reward those SID workers who had in-person contact with community members or co-workers from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020. The resolution also was sponsored by Council President George Tibbitt, who was absent, and Councilman Mohammed Zia.
The Special Improvement Division improves the cleanliness and safety of the city’s Tourism District, according to the CRDA website.
The division employs 45 workers in its general maintenance group and 32 in its ambassador/environmental services group, the website says.
ATLANTIC CITY — After delaying bonus payments to city employees who worked during the worst …
City workers who met specific criteria were awarded similar COVID bonuses in September, also paid for through American Rescue Plan funds.
The city announced a plan in August, then the DCA prevented it from moving forward until finally approving a more focused bonus program in September.
Delgado and Councilman Jesse Kurtz also asked when the state will make a decision about whether Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s plan to give those up to date with their city property taxes a $500 COVID-relief bonus.
Small also announced that plan in August, and the state has been working on making adjustments to it since then.
“That’s still in review. We are working with the administration on that closely,” Kurtz said, adding it should be decided by early January. “My constituents are great. After they wish me Merry Christmas, they say, ‘When are we getting our $500?’”
It’s important to reward city property owners to increase the number of owner-occupied housing units in the city, Kurtz said.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
