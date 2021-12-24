Atlantic City Council votes to give $3,500 bonuses to SID workers

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council voted this week to give $3,500 bonuses to 47 Special Improvement Division workers, who are Casino Reinvestment Development Authority employees, to thank them for working directly with the public through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are mostly Atlantic City residents of color,” Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz said of SID workers, in explaining his reasoning for sponsoring the resolution to award the funds to a group that does not work directly for the city. “Second, CRDA has been more than a partner for us.”

The CRDA is a state authority.

The state Department of Community Affairs, which has oversight of the city’s finances, must approve the plan if it is to move forward.

“As always, we let it play out as to council’s will, and then we will decide whether it will move forward or not,” DCA representative Phil Gonzalez said at the meeting.

Only Councilman Moisse “Mo” Delgado voted against it, saying it is choosing to reward one group of non-municipal workers over many others who also deserve bonuses.

Atlantic County workers ask for help getting COVID hazard pay Atlantic County has received $52 million in American Rescue Plan funding, some of which can …