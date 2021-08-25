Atlantic City Council votes on '21 budget, police issues and recreational cannabis fees, taxes

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council approved its $199 million 2021 budget Wednesday evening and took up ordinances establishing licensing fees and municipal sales taxes on recreational cannabis sales.

It also approved changes to the way police officers are hired, and how they are paid for details with private entities.

Councilman Jesse Kurtz is a co-sponsor of the ordinance that passed setting up annual licensing fees for recreational marijuana sellers of $25,000 per year for larger entities and $2,500 per year for micro businesses.

He said micro businesses would be smaller, local entities and may often include former sellers of illegal marijuana who go through the process of setting up a legal cannabis business.

"With legalized vices (such as cannabis sales), the impact is felt in town," Kurtz said. "This is a way for us to get funding for services that are not compensated."

He is also sponsoring an ordinance introduced Wednesday to establish a 2% tax on all recreational cannabis sales except wholesale sales, which would pay a 1% municipal tax.

The city budget is $10.9 million less than last year and includes a 5-cent tax rate decrease. It has been approved by the state Department of Community Affairs' Local Finance Board, Kurtz said.