ATLANTIC CITY — After hearing from dozens of Venice Park residents opposed to hosting a trash-to-energy plant on city-owned land in their neighborhood, City Council voted down pursuing the plan Wednesday night.

"We are a quiet neighborhood community. We should be investing in neighborhoods near the water rather than putting trash next to them," said homeowner Josh Winter of the area surrounded by water at the entrance to the city via Route 30. "Everyone else on the coast is building mansions on properties on the water."

Residents like Charles and Augusta Garrett, who live in a waterfront home, said they were concerned about odors and pollution from such a facility, and from trucks that would bring the trash there.

Council voted unanimously to reject signing a memorandum of understanding with Waste to Green Energy Solution LLC that Mayor Marty Small Sr. supported.

It would have designated the company the conditional redeveloper of the site, located near Route 30 and Gramercy Avenue on the bay.

"Maybe our next step is to go out of the country where there is a tremendous need for more power," said partner in the venture the Rev. Collins Days, of Atlantic City's Second Baptist Church, on Thursday.

But he said no decisions have been made about future proposals.

In addition to the waste facility, the company proposing to redevelop the Venice Park site said it would also build a commercial fishery, restaurant and educational facilities and save the city money on energy.

Days said the steam from the plant would power a fish farm, and fish from the farm would be served at the restaurant.

Rick Dovey, former president of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, has said his agency had been investigating trash-to-energy plants as an alternative to its rapidly filling landfill, but didn't feel the technology had advanced enough yet.

Residents and council members said the company had not been transparent in sharing information on the proposal. No one at the meeting could explain the technology the company was planning to use to achieve its goal.

Company attorney Jack Plackter said the memorandum would give the developer the chance to answer the questions by doing work necessary to determine the project feasibility.

Plackter also said the site would generate about 25 truck trips a day and would not produce any odors. Days, however, said it would generate 75 trucks a day.

Michael Johnson, vice president of the Venice Park Community Development Corp. and a member of the Venice Park Civic Association, said he has not been able to find a similar facility in the United States.

"They should take you to a facility like that so you can see with your own eyes what it looks like. I've come up with zero," Johnson said.

Days said the site would have been the first time the company has built using the technology, and the first time it would be used at this scale in the U.S., but it has been used in Canada.

Signing the memorandum would not approve the project but would allow the city and company to investigate in detail whether to proceed, Small said. Once the memorandum was signed, Small said, more details would be forthcoming and a vote would again be taken by council on a final agreement.

"The city doesn’t have enough information to determine (anything), nor do residents," Small said. "The whole purpose of the MOU is to give them the opportunity to demonstrate it."

In other news, council also rejected signing a memorandum with ACPB LLC for redevelopment of the Atlantic City Boardwalk rotunda into a thrill ride called a "Unicoaster," after some residents and business owners said it's the same company that has controlled the property for 10 years and done nothing with it.