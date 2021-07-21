Atlantic City Council to vote on syringe exchange program Wednesday

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council is expected to cast its final vote to repeal the city's syringe exchange program.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and will be held over Zoom. To join the meeting click the here, enter the webinar ID 837 7194 3665 and passcode 386519.

The needle exchange program has been highly debated by city officials and advocacy groups for years. Council first voted 7-2 to end the program during a June 16 meeting.

Due to the state takeover in 2016, all decisions made by council must be approved by the state.

Gov. Phil Murphy has been a vocal supporter for the program.

“We remain committed to ensuring that Atlantic City and area residents continue to have access to these evidence-based and life-saving services,” Alyana Alfaro, Murphy's spokesperson said in an email last week.

If the vote passes Wednesday and the state approves the decision, the program will have 30 days to shut down.