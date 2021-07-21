Atlantic City Council to vote on syringe exchange program Wednesday

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council is expected to cast its final vote to repeal the city's syringe exchange program.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and will be held over Zoom. To join the meeting click the here, enter the webinar ID 837 7194 3665 and passcode 386519.
The needle exchange program has been highly debated by city officials and advocacy groups for years. Council first voted 7-2 to end the program during a June 16 meeting.
Due to the state takeover in 2016, all decisions made by council must be approved by the state.
Gov. Phil Murphy has been a vocal supporter for the program.
“We remain committed to ensuring that Atlantic City and area residents continue to have access to these evidence-based and life-saving services,” Alyana Alfaro, Murphy's spokesperson said in an email last week.
If the vote passes Wednesday and the state approves the decision, the program will have 30 days to shut down.
Council President George Tibbitt and other supporters of the ordinance have said stray needles and an overwhelming number of out-of-towners coming into the city for social services have pushed them to the point of repealing the program altogether.
“We’re only one town. When do our children come first?” Council President George Tibbitt said during the June 16 Council meeting. “Share the burden, we can’t handle it all.”
Groups like the South Jersey AIDS Alliance, that operates the exchange program out of the Oasis Drop In Center on Tennessee Avenue, and the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition plan to speak at Wednesday's meeting in favor of keeping the program.
“This is a matter of public health versus politics — and the stakes couldn’t be higher," Jenna Mellor, executive director of the Harm Reduction Coalition said in a statement. "New Jersey is in the middle of an overdose crisis that is only getting worse. Harm reduction services, like those performed at the Oasis Drop-In Center, are some of the few proven ways to prevent overdose deaths and connect people who use drugs to treatment."
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.