Atlantic City Council to vote on cannabis "green zone" and more ATV restrictions

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council will vote on ordinances to create a 'green zone' where cannabis businesses will be allowed, and to fine gas stations and storage facilities who provide service to illegally ridden all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes, at its Wednesday evening meeting.

On Tuesday, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority board approved a plan to create a cannabis-friendly Green Zone Redevelopment Plan in the city, and an ordinance up for Council vote Wednesday would amend the city's zoning laws to allow it.

The proposed zone runs from Boston to Maryland avenues along both sides of Atlantic and Pacific avenues, and includes the Orange Loop district running from Pacific Avenue to just shy of the Boardwalk between New York and Tennessee avenues.

It covers much, but not all of the Tourism District, which the CRDA oversees.

But it does not go within 200 feet of the Boardwalk, said Lance Landgraf, director of planning and development for the CRDA.

It is consistent with the adopted master plan and includes design standards for the cannabis businesses, Landgraf said. It also does not include residential neighborhoods, he said.

The amendment would make all classes of state-licensed cannabis businesses a permitted uses within the zone.

Mayor Marty Small Sr., who is a CRDA board member, urged support for the zone, which is aimed at encouraging economic development in the area.

At its August meeting, City Council voted 5-4 to introduce an ordinance to fine gas stations and storage facilities for providing services to illegally ridden off-road vehicles.

In July an earlier ordinance was up for introduction, but council didn’t vote on it over concerns it would put workers in gas stations at risk of violence if they refuse to sell gas to large groups of riders.

The new ordinance allows gas station and storage facilities to avoid fines if their staff calls the police and reports the illegal riders within an hour.

Voting against were Council President George Tibbitt, 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, 2nd Ward councilwoman LaToya Dunston and at-large Councilman Bruce Weekes.

Tibbitt and Kurtz continued to argue that workers at gas stations should not be put into the position of refusing to sell to large groups of illegal riders, potentially putting themselves at risk.

“I don’t believe we should be putting this responsibility on the little gas station owner,” Tibbitt said.

Tibbitt suggested police should follow illegal ATV and dirt bikes with drones to track them down, ticket owners and confiscate the vehicles.

Kurtz suggested police run sting operations at gas stations, leaving trained officers to handle the conflict.

But acting police Chief James Sarkos convinced the other five council members to vote yes.

“Public safety is a shared responsibility, and we want to send the message we don’t want this activity or individuals profiting from it,” Sarkos said.

He said the Police Department can provide signs to be installed in businesses that make it clear the law does not allow the sale of gasoline to illegally ridden vehicles.

“It’s no different if they come up with a milk jug and want to buy gas,” Sarkos said. The attendant has to refuse to put gas in that jug because it’s against the law.

Voting in favor were at-large Councilwoman Stephanie Marshall, 4th Ward Councilman MD Hossain Morshed, 1st Ward Councilman Aaron “Sporty” Randolph, Shabazz and 5th Ward Councilman Muhammad Zia.

Off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes, are not legal on public roads anywhere in the state, but they are being ridden in large groups on city roads, and the riders often ignore traffic laws, endangering themselves and others.

Also at its July meeting, council passed another ordinance setting out rules for confiscating and destroying ATVs and dirt bikes illegally ridden on city streets and rights-of-way.

Several other municipalities, such as Pleasantville and Absecon, have passed ordinances to confiscate and destroy illegally ridden off-road vehicles, and to fine gas stations that provide fuel to them when they are illegally ridden to the business.