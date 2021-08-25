Atlantic City Council to vote on '21 budget, police issues and recreational cannabis fees, taxes

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council is expected to finalize passage of its $199 million 2021 budget Wednesday evening, and to take up ordinances establishing licensing fees and municipal sales taxes on recreational cannabis sales.

It will also discuss changes to the way police officers are hired, deployed and paid.

Councilman Jesse Kurtz is a co-sponsor of an ordinance on second reading that would set up annual licensing fees for recreational marijuana sellers of $25,000 per year for larger entities and $2,500 a year for micro businesses.

He said micro businesses would be smaller, local entities and may often include former sellers of illegal marijuana who go through the process of setting up a legal cannabis business.

"With legalized vices (such as cannabis sales), the impact is felt in town," Kurtz said. "This is a way for us to get funding for services that are not compensated."

He is also sponsoring an ordinance to get its first reading to establish a 2% tax on all recreational cannabis sales except wholesale sales, which would pay a 1% municipal tax.