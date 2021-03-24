Atlantic City Council to vet $2.7 billion Bader Field development

The deal could either be structured with Deem purchasing the land or sharing income generated with the city in lieu of a land purchase, Gallagher said.

Gallagher said similar developments are the Concours Club in Miami; M1Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan; and the Monticello Motor Club in New York.

The development would be built with special soundproofing materials for noise abatement, Gallagher said.

Council President George Tibbitt said it was important that state Senate President Steve Sweeney and Gov. Phil Murphy move quickly to look at the proposal, as state approval is needed to sell Bader Field.

"We have to see that the money that's clamed to be there is actually there," Tibbitt said. "Something this big ... all nine council members need to be involved in this."

Tibbitt said it's important to quickly do the research to know whether the project is feasible.

"This is all we have left to leave our mark on the City of Atlantic City," Tibbitt said. "When you have this kind of money on the table, we have to at least have it properly vetted by the Governor's Office and the Senate president."