Atlantic City Council to meet Monday
Atlantic City Council to meet Monday

Murphy extends state's Atlantic City takeover 4 more years

Umbrellas line the Atlantic City N.J. beachfront on June 16, 2014 photo. On June 24, 2021, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill extending the state takeover of most of Atlantic City's major decision-making powers for another four years. At the end of the current measure, the state will have been in control of Atlantic City government for nine years.

 Wayne Parry

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council will meet Monday evening to consider applying for a grant from the Department of Environmental Protection as well as making improvements to facilities, bridges and buying equipment for the fire department.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and will be live streamed on cityofatlanticcity.org.

In the notice for the special meeting, the purpose is to discuss: authorization to apply for the New Jersey DEP Green Acres Program Grant and authorization to hold a public hearing; and a capital ordinance for improvements to various facilities and bridges and the acquiring apparatuses and equipment for the fire department.

The Green Acres Program provides grants and low interest loans to municipal and county governments to acquire open space and develop outdoor recreation facilities.

