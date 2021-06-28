Atlantic City Council to meet Monday

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council will meet Monday evening to consider applying for a grant from the Department of Environmental Protection as well as making improvements to facilities, bridges and buying equipment for the fire department.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and will be live streamed on cityofatlanticcity.org.
In the notice for the special meeting, the purpose is to discuss: authorization to apply for the New Jersey DEP Green Acres Program Grant and authorization to hold a public hearing; and a capital ordinance for improvements to various facilities and bridges and the acquiring apparatuses and equipment for the fire department.
The Green Acres Program provides grants and low interest loans to municipal and county governments to acquire open space and develop outdoor recreation facilities.
