Atlantic City Council to consider staggering terms, adding members to Citizens Advisory Board

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council is considering an ordinance that would increase the size of the Citizens Advisory Board and stagger term for members.
The board was formed in 2019 to foster communication, inclusiveness, and transparency between the community and the Police Department.
It's currently comprised of 15 members who were appointed to serve two-year terms.
"Presently all terms have expired," according to the ordinance. "There is a need to stagger appointments to increase the efficiency of the overall membership appointment process."
Under the ordinance, six additional board members will be appointed and term limits will be staggered as follows:
Six members will be appointed, one each, from the five civic associations and the Boardwalk Committee. The first two appointments will serve for one-year, the next two will serve for two-years and the fifth and sixth appointments will be for a three-year term.
Nine appointments will be made by the City Council. The first three will be for a one-year term, the second three will serve for two-years and the final three will serve for a three-years.
Three appointments will be made by the Mayor. The first appointment will be for a one-year term, the second appointment will be for a two-year term and the third will be for a three-year term.
One appointment will be made by the Atlantic City Board of Education for a three-year term.
Two appointments of youth members, ages 18 to 25, will be made by majority vote of the other members of the board. Youth members will commit to attend all meetings of the board for one year. The first youth member will be appointed for a two-year term and the second will be appointed for a three-year term.
The final consideration for the ordinance will be discussed at the April 21 council meeting.
