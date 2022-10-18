Atlantic City Council to consider all-way stops in parts of Bungalow Park

ATLANTIC CITY — In preparation for adding about 70 cars a day to the traffic in the Bungalow Park neighborhood once Ørsted North America builds its maintenance and operations facility there, City Council is expected to introduce an ordinance making six intersections there multi-way stops.

The intersections included in the ordinance are N. New Jersey Avenue and Drexel, Adriatic, Wabash and Caspian avenues; as well as Wabash Avenue and N. Delaware and N. Connecticut avenues.

The intersections would become four-way stops to slow down traffic and make the area safer for the many families that live there, officials have said.

Council postponed introducing the ordinance at its September meeting after hearing from several Bungalow Park residents, who said they are opposed to the Ørsted project's potential impact on their neighborhood.

They asked Council to take more time and reconsider it.

State law allows the municipality to take the action without getting permission from the state Department of Transportation, according to the ordinance.

That's in part because the intersections are within 500 feet of a school, playground or youth recreational facility, the ordinance says.

The Edith Donaldson Playground is at the corner N. New Jersey Avenue and Wabash avenues.

Offshore wind farm developer Ørsted North America laid out plans last month at a public meeting to minimize traffic impacts on the Bungalow Park neighborhood.

It happened at a community meeting at Community Baptist Church on New Jersey Avenue, where the pastor voiced support for Ørsted’s plans.

“This change is coming, whether you like it or not,” said the Rev. Elias Thomas Jr. “How can we come together ... to get a win-win out of the situation?”

But a small group of residents who have opposed the project remain skeptical about the effect truck traffic and the vehicles used by an expected 60 to 70 workers commuting to the site daily would have on their neighborhood.

The workers will arrive about 6 a.m. to start their 12-hour shifts and catch a boat to the worksite, and finish their shift about 6 p.m., according to Ørsted.

Resident Al Bailey has said he delivered a petition to the City Clerk signed by more than 120 residents in opposition to the facility coming there.

Truck traffic will exit Route 30 on Caspian Avenue, then turn onto Maryland, Wabash and Delaware avenues to the site, said traffic consultant Kevin Dixon. Regular vehicles will use New Jersey Avenue, Dixon said.

Ørsted is an offshore wind farm developer that has state approval to build two large wind farms off the Atlantic City coast, and promises to provide hundreds of jobs for local and state residents.

Davon McCurry, Ørsted’s New Jersey deputy head of marketing and government affairs, has said the maintenance hub will consist of about 16,000 square feet of warehouse space and 8,000 square feet of office space. There also will be slips for vessels to transport workers out to build and service the wind farms.

In June the Planning Board gave Ørsted North America site plan approval for Phase 1 of its maintenance and operations facility, which includes building bulkheads to stabilize the 4.5-acre lot and docks to accommodate six vessels.

The project meets requirements of a 2020 redevelopment plan and does not require variances, Planning Board members have said.

The Planning Board approved Phase 2 of the project, construction of a building and other improvements, last month.