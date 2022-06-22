Atlantic City Council set to raise littering fines to $2,000

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council will consider two ordinances to double fines for littering and one to raise the cost of a jitney ride from $2.25 to $2.50, at its Wednesday night meeting.

Ordinance 27 amends existing city law to increase first littering offense fines from $500 to $1,000; and fines for second offenses and subsequent offenses from $1,000 to $2,000, plus community service. After a third offense punishment could include 90 days in jail for each additional offense.

Councilmen Muhammad Zia and MD Hossain Morshed, who represent the 4th and 5th wards, are sponsors of both anti-littering ordinances.

Both have repeatedly asked the administration to address quality-of-life problems in their wards, such as broken street lighting, poor upkeep of properties, lack of parking for residents, and trash on the streets.

Current fines have not been a deterrent, according to the wording of the ordinance, but it does not say how often tickets have been issued for littering or how much enforcement of existing law has taken place.

A request for information from a police spokesperson about how often littering tickets have been issued was not immediately answered.

Ordinance 28 addresses fines for creating obstructions on city streets or sidewalks by dumping trash, building materials and other debris. Upon conviction the fine would be any amount up to $2,000 for each offense and/or 90 days in jail.

Council meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Council Chambers at City Hall. The meeting can also be viewed remotely by clicking on the link for the meeting on the city calendar.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

