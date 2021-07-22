Atlantic City Council restricts recreational marijuana sales from the Boardwalk

"Recreational (marijuana) will be so lucrative so they won’t be able to survive just off medical alone," Fauntleroy said. "This ordinance will affect them in the future.”

Fauntleroy also emphasized the loss of business and tax dollars.

“I just want us to be aware of what we’re doing," Fauntleroy said. "We’re actually going to stop a business from being here that pays taxes as well as the 2% from the medical sales.”

Adetoro Aboderin, the city's finance director, said the 2% the city receives from medical sales totals about $43,000.

“So what we’re doing is stopping a business from improving their business to adult use which is gonna be lucrative in Atlantic City that can actually pay us and establish some more money for Atlantic City," Fauntleroy said.

Councilwoman LaToya Dunston, who along with Fauntleroy and Moises Delgado voted against the ordinance, suggested grandfathering in The Botanist to be able to sell recreational marijuana. That idea was met with opposition from other council members.

“If we grandfather them in, then what says that when something else comes up, won't people look for the same treatment?" Councilman Aaron Randolph said. "I think that’s a bad precedent to set.”