Atlantic City Council rejects $2M to redo Atlantic Avenue

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City is going off its diet.

The Atlantic Avenue road diet, that is.

City Council voted 4-3 against ordinances that would have allowed the city to accept about $2 million in state and federal funds, and to put out a request for proposals for the first phase of a project to trim the four-lane road into two lanes with parking and bike lanes on each side.

Mayor Marty Small Sr., a big supporter of the road diet, could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

But the state could, under the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act that outlines the state takevover of the city, refuse to approve the minutes of the meeting to keep the idea alive.

"Every resident .. is against this," said Carol Ruffu, president of the Chelsea Neighborhood Association.

She said Mayor Marty Small's administration, which favors the plan, has said it met with all neighborhood groups but "we were never approached to have a meeting."

Ruffu and other residents who spoke said the idea will not work and will not cut down on accidents in the city as hoped.