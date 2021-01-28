Atlantic City Council passes short-term rental restrictions in Chelsea

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council on Wednesday passed an ordinance restricting short-term rentals in the Chelsea neighborhood.
The ordinance was sponsored by Chelsea Councilmember Jesse Kurtz and restricts short-term rentals to the number of licenses currently on the books — about 50 — from Annapolis to Jackson avenues, and Albany to Raleigh avenues.
In essence, Wednesday's ordinance is a license cap for the 6th Ward, covering all of Chelsea Heights and part of Lower Chelsea, Kurtz said after the meeting.
After the ordinance gets final approval from the state, which can take about a month, the number of licenses in effect cannot increase. But people could continue to do seasonal or long-term rental and room sharing, Kurtz said.
"I want to thank City Council for hearing and listening to the residents regarding the short-term rental situation," said Lisa Richards, a resident of Tallahassee Avenue in Chelsea. "Passing the short-term ordinances last month was extremely meaningful to the residents."
ATLANTIC CITY — The city is implementing an online portal, set to go live Friday, for proper…
In December, council approved two ordinances intended to balance the rights of short-term rental operators and property owners with the health, safety and general welfare of year-round residents and businesses. They amended annual fees, occupancy loads, age limits and parking rules, and made other revisions.
Richards said the further regulations in Wednesday night's ordinance would help the 6th Ward.
She and her family moved to Atlantic City from Linwood a year and a half ago, and are encouraging more families to move to the city, Richards said.
"When homes are scooped up in the ward by people or companies who plan to turn them into short-term rentals, it takes away the availability (of homes for families) and ... the charm of the neighborhood and why we bought here. "
The next important step will be enforcement of the new rules, she said.
The city also recently implemented an online portal for property owners who wish to offer short-term rentals. The portal allows the city to collect information on the owners of properties that are rented out through entities such as Airbnb, so the city can better regulate them.
ATLANTIC CITY — After years of complaints from residents and business owners, months of publ…
Short-term rental applications through the online portal, GovPilot, must be submitted with a $150 application fee. To get approved, the owner must provide an address for the property, block and lot, number of units involved and contact information for the property owner, said Dale Finch, director of licensing and inspection for the city.
If the property owner is an LLC, corporation or partnership, the application must list all officers. If the property is a condominium, approvals from the condo association are required.
More action may be needed in future, officials have said.
“This (is) a work in progress,” Council President George Tibbitt said when the portal was announced earlier in January. “We have the right to change it, to add to it.”
Short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, VRBO and HomeAway, have exploded in popularity in recent years, and historically residential neighborhoods, such as Chelsea and Venice Park, have grappled with quality-of-life issues. For at least three years, residents have regularly attended council meetings to plead with officials to do something about noise, trash collection and parking, among other issues.
Short-term rental operators and owners contend the majority of their customers are respectful of neighbors, abide by local laws and contribute a great deal economically to Atlantic City. Many also point out that vacation rentals have long been part of Atlantic City’s appeal.
Atlantic City Mega Site
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
First lady Tammy Murphy tours Atlantic City Convention Center mega site
Atlantic City Mega Site
Atlantic City Mega Site
Atlantic City Mega Site
Atlantic City Mega Site
Atlantic City Mega Site
Atlantic City Mega Site
Atlantic City Mega Site
Atlantic City Mega Site
Atlantic City Mega Site
Atlantic City Mega Site
Atlantic City Mega Site
Atlantic City Mega Site
Atlantic City Mega Site
Atlantic City Mega Site
Atlantic City Mega Site
Atlantic City Mega Site
Atlantic City Mega Site
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.