Atlantic City Council passes short-term rental restrictions in Chelsea

Richards said the further regulations in Wednesday night's ordinance would help the 6th Ward.

She and her family moved to Atlantic City from Linwood a year and a half ago, and are encouraging more families to move to the city, Richards said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"When homes are scooped up in the ward by people or companies who plan to turn them into short-term rentals, it takes away the availability (of homes for families) and ... the charm of the neighborhood and why we bought here. "

The next important step will be enforcement of the new rules, she said.

The city also recently implemented an online portal for property owners who wish to offer short-term rentals. The portal allows the city to collect information on the owners of properties that are rented out through entities such as Airbnb, so the city can better regulate them.

Atlantic City puts new short-term rental regulations on the books ATLANTIC CITY — After years of complaints from residents and business owners, months of publ…

Short-term rental applications through the online portal, GovPilot, must be submitted with a $150 application fee. To get approved, the owner must provide an address for the property, block and lot, number of units involved and contact information for the property owner, said Dale Finch, director of licensing and inspection for the city.