Atlantic City Council members call for State Police to take over city in light of recent homicides

ATLANTIC CITY — Councilman Moisse "Mo" Delgado and Councilwoman LaToya Dunston will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to call for the State Police to take over the Atlantic City police command and address what they are calling the "violent crime crisis," in the resort.
The conference will begin at 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue, which was the scene of a quadruple shooting Sunday evening that left one man dead and three others injured.
"These are our residents, these are our family and these are our kids being shot and gunned downed in our city, we need help," Dunston said in a prepared statement. “We are in desperate need of action by the Governor’s office and the State Police. Not tomorrow, but today."
In a letter sent to both Gov. Phil Murphy and Attorney General Gurbir Singh Grewal, Dunston and Delgado said there have been 14 murders in a 260 day period along with "constant" burglaries and assaults.
"We need the State to immediately take action and bring in the State Police to aid of our Police Department, which is doing all that it can under the guidance of Interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos," according to the letter. "During this crisis it appears that we are being reactive instead of proactive."
Delgado and Dunston said the letter was sent because of "crisis in the city and the Mayor of Atlantic City’s recent statement to the public that he cannot be blamed for the violence in the city."
Last week, Mayor Marty Small Sr. addressed the increased violence during a press conference.
“It’s been a rough few weeks here with violent and tragic deaths,” Small said. “I just want to say this: This is something this administration takes very seriously.”
Small pointed to the things his administration has done to attempt to deter crime and assured residents that things will get better.
In a news release, Delgado said the families of the resort don't deserve to be "played with in the games of politics," and deserve to live in a safer environment outside of just the tourism district.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
