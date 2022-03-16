Atlantic City council meeting still virtual as City Hall drops mask mandate

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council will hold public hearings and take final votes on ordinances Wednesday night to create a Cannabis Review Board and to donate a property on Robinson Avenue to Habitat to Humanity for rehabilitation as low-income housing.

The meeting will remain virtual, even though it is being held on the first day that Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s administration has dropped its mask mandate in City Hall.

In February, council said it would explore the possibility of returning to in-person meetings in March, citing a drop in COVID-19 cases.

Meetings have been held virtually since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Council introduced an ordinance in February to create a five-member Cannabis Review Board that would review applications for cannabis wholesalers, retailers, medical dispensaries and delivery services in the city.

“It will be nonbinding, anything they do,” Council President George Tibbitt said at the introduction. “Everything comes before council for a decision.”

The five members will be a mayoral designee, a member chosen by council, the city’s directors of planning and development and of licenses and inspections (or their designees), and a citizen member appointed by the mayor.

The vote was 8-1, with only Councilman Aaron “Sporty” Randolph voting no.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. and is viewable via a link at acnj.gov/calendar.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

