Atlantic City council meeting still virtual as City Hall drops mask mandate

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council will hold public hearings and take final votes on ordinances Wednesday night to create a Cannabis Review Board and to donate a property on Robinson Avenue to Habitat to Humanity for rehabilitation as low-income housing.
The meeting will remain virtual, even though it is being held on the first day that Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s administration has dropped its mask mandate in City Hall.
In February, council said it would explore the possibility of returning to in-person meetings in March, citing a drop in COVID-19 cases.
Meetings have been held virtually since the pandemic began in early 2020.
Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s new constituent services director lived in every ward of the city as…
Council introduced an ordinance in February to create a five-member Cannabis Review Board that would review applications for cannabis wholesalers, retailers, medical dispensaries and delivery services in the city.
“It will be nonbinding, anything they do,” Council President George Tibbitt said at the introduction. “Everything comes before council for a decision.”
People are also reading…
The five members will be a mayoral designee, a member chosen by council, the city’s directors of planning and development and of licenses and inspections (or their designees), and a citizen member appointed by the mayor.
The vote was 8-1, with only Councilman Aaron “Sporty” Randolph voting no.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m. and is viewable via a link at acnj.gov/calendar.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.