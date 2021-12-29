Atlantic City Council declines to weaken short term rental ordinance over lawsuit

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council voted against weakening its ordinances on Airbnb-style short-term rentals Wednesday morning during a special meeting, saying its legal team should go back to the negotiating table in a lawsuit over the city's actions.
City attorney Michael Perugini said the changes to one ordinance and elimination of another were required by a recent court settlement in a reopened 2012 case but provided few details, saying he didn't want to disclose legal strategy.
An ordinance to limit the number of such rentals in the 6th Ward covering parts of the Chelsea neighborhood to those already licensed, or about 50, was set for elimination while restricting house occupancy to 16 and requiring private trash collection would have been removed from another.
"Lower Chelsea is being destroyed by short-term rentals," said Carole Ruffu, president of the Chelsea Neighborhood Association, while asking council not to give up so quickly on the issue.
Ruffu described problems with noise, overflowing trash cans, strangers constantly in the area and an inability for residents to find parking.
Councilman Jesse Kurtz, whose ward includes the area in question, said after the meeting the state can now either veto the council's actions and force the changes in the ordinance or allow the city to renegotiate the settlement. It had already prevented the ordinance limiting licenses from taking effect.
ATLANTIC CITY — The city is giving up attempts to regulate the number of short-term rental p…
No one from the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the city, could immediately be reached for comment.
Residents who called in to the remote-only meeting complained that it took months of community meetings to craft the ordinances and get them passed, and council was rushing through efforts to change them in a hastily called meeting between Christmas and New Year's Day.
"If there was a lawsuit, how come nobody spoke to residents?" asked Kingston Avenue homeowner Dora Grossman. "We were not adequately represented."
Kurtz agreed a step was missed by not having neighborhood meetings about the proposed changes.
"This new fruit of a watered-down ordinance is worth weighing," Kurtz said. "I don't like the fruit coming off this tree."
The 2012 case involved attempts by the city to eliminate "animal house" rentals through ordinances, resulting in a lawsuit and consent order both parties signed.
ATLANTIC CITY — Although Evan Sanchez and Zenith Shah of Authentic City Partners are transfo…
In the 2012 consent order, the city agreed not to enact any ordinance that would prohibit rentals based on length of stay, or that would impose additional charges or fees based on length of stay.
Ruffu said the Chelsea neighborhood's large homes are being bought up by limited liability corporations running businesses in a residential area.
In an interview Tuesday, Grossman said it is often impossible to park near her beach block home because short-term rental properties bring in large groups and multiple cars per house.
She also complained of open drunkenness and drug use, noise and overflowing trash cans damaging her quality of life and the ability to have her grandchildren visit without worry.
The vote was four against, one in favor and one abstention. Three members were absent, including Council President George Tibbitt.
A revised ordinance to both repeal Ordinance 67 of 2020 and amend Ordinance 51 of 2020 was introduced at council’s Nov. 17 meeting, after members met in executive session to discuss the legal action.
Pat Fasano, who owns the New Orleans-themed pub Bourré, has purchased nearly every inch of t…
Resident Lisa Richards of Tallahassee Avenue said Brick Township and Toms River have different rules for short-term rentals in different parts of their towns, and suggested the city look into crafting an ordinance setting rules by zoning type.
It could limit short-term rentals in residential areas to at least a week in duration, she suggested.
"People who come for weekends are a totally different clientele," Richards said.
Diane Bay lives on Fairmount Avenue and said two homes on her block have become short-term rentals, taking up an outsized share of the block's parking — even its handicapped spot — and changing the character of the neighborhood.
"We are not finished with this issue," said Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, the only member to vote for the new ordinance. "Everyone in every ward is concerned. We will be working with the legal department."
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.