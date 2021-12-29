Atlantic City Council declines to weaken short term rental ordinance over lawsuit

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council voted against weakening its ordinances on Airbnb-style short-term rentals Wednesday morning during a special meeting, saying its legal team should go back to the negotiating table in a lawsuit over the city's actions.

City attorney Michael Perugini said the changes to one ordinance and elimination of another were required by a recent court settlement in a reopened 2012 case but provided few details, saying he didn't want to disclose legal strategy.

An ordinance to limit the number of such rentals in the 6th Ward covering parts of the Chelsea neighborhood to those already licensed, or about 50, was set for elimination while restricting house occupancy to 16 and requiring private trash collection would have been removed from another.

"Lower Chelsea is being destroyed by short-term rentals," said Carole Ruffu, president of the Chelsea Neighborhood Association, while asking council not to give up so quickly on the issue.

Ruffu described problems with noise, overflowing trash cans, strangers constantly in the area and an inability for residents to find parking.