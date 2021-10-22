Atlantic City council candidates criticize 'road diet' plan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"As it stands it's one of the most ridiculous things I have ever heard of," said Matthew James Diullio-Jusino, a Chelsea resident running on a Republican ticket with real estate agent Maria Lacca and small business owner and former councilman Rhizwan Khan Malik, as well as Tom Forkin for mayor. "Two lanes on Atlantic Avenue is just absurd."

Tibbitt said the plan, largely federally funded, comes with new lighting and streetscaping, which is vitally important to the city.

Ahiarakwe has said it will cost $8 million to $10 million, and be paid for with about 90% federal funds and 10% city funds.

Weekes said the plan should be done in phases, and Marshall said more discussion is needed.

"The residents have concerns. Sometimes you have to listen to residents, not experts," Marshall said.

Malik called it a bad idea that will create gridlock and chaos, and Lacca said, "It will jam up the city. In my opinion it will cause more accidents. And what do you do when you have an accident (to get emergency vehicles there)?"

The group also discussed how to better control sober living homes and short term rentals such as through Airbnb, how to fund more police officers and improve safety and cleanliness of the city, and ways to better serve youth.

