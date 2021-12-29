 Skip to main content
Atlantic City council awards $4.5 million contract for Phase 1 of road diet
Atlantic City council awards $4.5 million contract for Phase 1 of road diet

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council awarded a $4.5 million contract to Charles Marindino LLC, of Milmay at a special meeting Wednesday, for the first phase of the Atlantic Avenue road diet plan.

But some council members warned they will not support future phases.

The full three-phase plan involves reducing Atlantic Avenue to two motor vehicle travel lanes from four, eventually from Maine Avenue to Albany Avenue.

The plan also calls for adding a bike path and parking area to each side of the road, and improving the streetscape and lighting.

It is mainly funded through federal and state grants.

While the resolution passed to move forward on Phase 1, from Maine Avenue in the Inlet to Tennessee Avenue at the Atlantic City Free Public Library, some council members warned the administration not to expect other phases to get their support.

The vote was three in favor, two opposed, one abstention, and three absent. 

Second ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston voted against awarding the contract as did first ward Councilman Aaron "Sporty" Randolph. Phase 1 goes through both of their districts.

Ward 1 runs from Maine Avenue to Maryland Avenue, and Ward 2 runs from Maryland Avenue to Tennessee.

Business Administrator Anthony Swan said the city has already spent about $200,000 on getting the road diet started.

He said failure to pass the resolution would mean the city would lose all it has spent plus millions of dollars in grant money.

"Plus it puts the city in a bad light for future grants," Swan said.

"It's not so much we have wasted $200,000 — Randolph and myself said we didn't want it in our wards," Dunston said. "You wasted it. We told you over and over we didn't want it. It's not what the residents want."

"Anything beyond Phase 1 there is definitely not a consensus to proceed," said Councilman Jesse Kurtz, who represents the 6th ward encompassing much of the Chelsea section.

"Grant applications are still proceeding for Phase 2 and 3," Kurtz said. "I would strongly advise the administration to amend any applications they have in now to avoid embarrassment."

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

