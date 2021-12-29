Atlantic City council awards $4.5 million contract for Phase 1 of road diet

Business Administrator Anthony Swan said the city has already spent about $200,000 on getting the road diet started.

He said failure to pass the resolution would mean the city would lose all it has spent plus millions of dollars in grant money.

"Plus it puts the city in a bad light for future grants," Swan said.

"It's not so much we have wasted $200,000 — Randolph and myself said we didn't want it in our wards," Dunston said. "You wasted it. We told you over and over we didn't want it. It's not what the residents want."

"Anything beyond Phase 1 there is definitely not a consensus to proceed," said Councilman Jesse Kurtz, who represents the 6th ward encompassing much of the Chelsea section.

"Grant applications are still proceeding for Phase 2 and 3," Kurtz said. "I would strongly advise the administration to amend any applications they have in now to avoid embarrassment."

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-272-7219 mpost@pressofac.com

