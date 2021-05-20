Atlantic City council approves police substation at Tanger Outlets

ATLANTIC CITY — The city council approved a police substation at Tanger Outlets The Walk during a meeting Wednesday evening.

The station will be an unmanned location that will allow Atlantic City Police officers as well as Class II and detail officers employed by the outlets to fill out reports closer to the areas they patrol in, said Sgt. James Sarkos, Officer-in-Charge of the Atlantic City Police Department.

But before the substation was OK'd, some council members expressed their concern that public safety measures were not being equally distributed throughout the city.

"If an officer has a report, instead of going back to the (police) station, they can go there (substation) instead," Sarkos said. "Additionally the Class II officers that patrol around there, if they get a report right now, they have to go back to the public safety building, they wouldn't have to do that with the substation."

Sarkos said the substation, which will be paid for by the outlets, will also serve as an area for bicycle storage and a place where officers can use the bathroom. He assured the council and members of the public that the station would not be used as a "hang out."

“In some ways, it will keep the officers on the street and more accessible to the community,” Sarkos said.