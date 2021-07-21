Atlantic City Council approves ordinance to shut down needle exchange

Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said the AIDS Alliance rejected offers to move the services to the mainland and to mobile units three years ago.

"Some people might think we jumped up and just said, 'Let's close it without any plan or thought,' and that's not what happened," Shabazz said.

In 2018, Harney said the mobile units would be "dramatically less effective" than having a fixed site.

And since most clients get to the program on foot, the alliance has emphasized the need for an accessible location.

"If the data said the best place to put a program is in a van on a highway out of municipality, we would be doing that," Jennifer Dunkle, a professor of social work at Stockton University, told council Wednesday. "But the data shows it needs to be a fixed site. Mobile sites are very useful in conjunction with a fixed site. It's not either or."

The first needle exchange program in the country opened in San Francisco in 1988.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 30 years of research since then have shown such programs are cost effective, help reduce drug overdoses, encourage users to seek treatment and reduce the spread of HIV and hepatitis.

Research from the CDC also shows exchange programs do not lead to more needles being discarded around communities. Officials from the AIDS Alliance said Atlantic City’s needle exchange garnered a 98% return rate.

