Atlantic City Council approves lawsuit settlement with police officer

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council approved a settlement Wednesday night, awarding a police officer who generated large numbers of excessive force complaints back pay and attorney fees for the more than three years he was suspended.

Officer Sterling Wheaten, 38, sued for back pay for the time he was suspended from duty after being indicted on federal excessive force charges in October 2018.

He was acquitted last February and rejoined the Police Department in March.

Council voted on the settlement without comment in public after discussing it in executive session. City officials said the amount and other details would be disclosed Thursday.

"The City of Atlantic City is statutorily obligated to pay back pay and recognized lawyer fees," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Wednesday. "The city policy is suspension without pay until a situation is resolved."

That's true for any employee, not just police, Small said.

"The bottom line, Mr. Wheaten was victorious (in court)" by being found not guilty of the federal charges, Small said.

Wheaten's indictment stemmed from a 2013 arrest in which he allegedly unleashed his K-9 dog on a drunken 20-year-old Linwood man who was hollering at police outside a casino and justified excessive force by writing up false reports.

The city settled an excessive force lawsuit with the victim, David Connor Castellani, for $3 million in September 2017.

In 2013, a jury awarded a man $500,000 after finding that Wheaten used excessive force in a 2008 arrest and that the city did not properly train him.

Wheaten and the city faced additional civil lawsuits.

A suspension hearing was held Oct. 26, 2018. Wheaten's lawsuit for back pay alleges then-police Chief Henry White decided Wheaten would remain suspended with pay, but the city refused to reinstate Wheaten's salary.

Frank Guaracini, the attorney representing the city, has said the police chief is not the final decision maker in the disciplinary process. As of 2016, Atlantic City's governance has been placed under state monitoring, with functions and powers transferred to the Department of Community Affairs.

Wheaten was sworn in as an Atlantic City police officer Aug. 30, 2007, and graduated from the Atlantic County K-9 Academy on May 3, 2013.

According to Wheaten’s complaint, he is owed back pay for Oct. 26, 2018, through March 2, 2022, when he returned to the police force.

The Atlantic City Police Department has greatly reduced complaints of excessive force in the past few years.

There were none in 2022 and only one in 2021, Chief James Sarkos has said.

In 2012, before major reforms, there were about 60 per year, he said.