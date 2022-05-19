Atlantic City Council acts to help Fish Heads owner

ATLANTIC CITY — The owner of a food truck the city towed from Gardner's Basin and about a dozen of his supporters asked City Council on Wednesday night to help the Black businessman reopen somewhere in the city in time for the national NAACP convention in July.

"Why did the city feel an urgent need to force him out? We have very few Black businesses in the city," said resident Henry Greene. "The NAACP is coming to the city. We don’t have enough businesses for Black people to support when they get here."

Councilman Aaron "Sporty" Randolph offered a resolution in support of helping the owner, Gregory "Dredgie" Wood, "continue to operate ... at special events and other venues throughout the city and county," and council passed it.

Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, the president of the local NAACP chapter, and other council members co-sponsored the resolution.

The local NAACP chapter had also investigated the Fish Heads situation and issued a statement saying it determined the city had tried to work with Wood before removing his truck. The statement agreed that state and federal regulations for open space did not allow a food truck to stay there.

"In conclusion, this organization strongly believes that Black-owned, women-owned, and other minority-owned businesses must be given every opportunity to thrive in Atlantic City," said an Atlantic City NAACP statement on the matter. "It is the hope of the Atlantic City NAACP that there will be a way for Fish Heads to continue to do business and serve the Atlantic City community consistent with all applicable city, state and federal laws and regulations."

How much more are businesses at Gardner's Basin paying in rent? ATLANTIC CITY — As part of its attempt to follow state and federal park rules at Gardner's B…

The national NAACP convention will be held July 14 to 21 at the Atlantic City Convention Center and is expected to bring about 8,000 people from all over the country to the city.

Shabazz has said the Atlantic City NAACP chapter will prepare a booklet helping attendees find Black businesses to support while they are here.

Wood told council his father served 50 years on the Atlantic City Beach Patrol at Chicken Bone Beach, the historic Black beach, and his mother worked in the city's tax office for more than 30 years.

"I need you to know who I am," Wood said. "My brother Marshall Wood worked for 25 years as a fireman, my brother Eric Wood was a tow truck driver for the city."

Wood said his sister worked for the Board of Education, and he is an occasional substitute teacher.

"I was born and raised here," Wood said. "Come on, what else do I need to say?"

"It hurts me to see another Black biz have to struggle in a Black town," said Mays Landing resident Tracey Thompson, a business owner in the city.

City Solicitor Michael Perugini said the city has been trying to help Wood move to another location since 2017, but Wood did not accept any offered alternatives. The city had no choice but to remove Fish Heads from the basin or risk losing state and federal funding, he said.

"DEP and National Park Service rules and regulations, we agreed to keep the space open to receive federal grant money," Perugini said. "We are trying to clear up all those violations."

City officials have said that, because the land was purchased using state and federal open space funding, there could only be two restaurants in Gardner's Basin and no food truck could be permanently stationed there.

Food trucks can, however, move in and out for special events.

The NAACP convention may be considered such a special event, Shabazz said.

National NAACP to tackle racial equity issues at Atlantic City convention ATLANTIC CITY — One organizer of this year’s national NAACP convention was here when the res…

Wood said in an interview during a meeting break that his food truck was hardwired into utilities at the site, and it would be expensive for him to retrofit the trailer to be fully mobile to move in and out of Gardner's Basin and other areas.

It is something he would like to do, but it would be costly, Wood said.

James Whitehead, a former mayoral candidate against Mayor Marty Small Sr., asked the city to let Wood return to Gardner's Basin for one more summer.

"Ramadan just happened. It's time to come together and heal," Whitehead said. "Let's have a mayoral love initiative, a summer of love for Atlantic City."

Fish Heads has operated in the four summer months each year for the past seven years at Gardner's Basin.

"We can help in some type of way," said Randolph. "We need to kick some ideas around."

"We all agree we are willing to help," said Council President George Tibbitt. "But we should offer it to all (including other food trucks)."

City Attorney Robert Tarver said state and federal regulations require the city to solicit bids for any businesses allowed at the basin.

The two restaurants there, Back Bay Ale House and Gilchrist's, have recently bid to stay in their properties and will as a result pay substantially more in rent than they had in years past, officials have said.

Wood did not bid to run a restaurant in either of the two approved buildings.

Tibbitt said the state Green Acres program has also recently insisted the city remove pre-kindergarten educational trailers from their locations at three schools because they were a few feet onto park space.

Several years ago, a number of small artisan sheds were forced out of the basin in 2019 because of state and federal regulations, he said, but the city continued to try to help Wood and he stayed there until now.

Perugini agreed to set up a meeting between Wood and the administration to continue trying to find solutions for Fish Heads.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.