Atlantic City Convention Center to serve as "mega" vaccine site

TRENTON — The Atlantic City Convention Center will serve as a "mega" vaccination site starting in early January, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday afternoon.

The Convention Center will be in position to vaccinate frontline health care workers. The facility was one of six sites around the state announced. It had previously served as a COVID-19 field hospital during the spring.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Our goal: As we move forward with vaccinations, and as each eligible group is able to step into the queue, we will be ready for them," Murphy said. "We anticipate these sites also being able to accommodate the 1B category of essential workers, before moving to the 1C category of adults 65+ with high-risk medical conditions. With each successive wave, we will get closer to being able to open sites to the general public."

As of Friday, 2,149 health care workers around the state have received the 1st dose of the vaccine, said Judith Persichilli, state Department of Health Commissioner.

The 2nd dose typically comes 21-28 days after the first.

The goal is to have 70%, or approximately 4.7 million people, of the state eligible population receive the vaccine, Persichilli said.

"Demand for the vaccine will exceed the supply," Persichilli said. That's why the most at-risk folks are prioritized.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.