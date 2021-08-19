Atlantic City Convention Center to host dinosaur exhibit in October

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Convention Center will offer the chance to check out lifelike, life-size dinosaurs this fall.

Dino Stroll, produced by CV Events, will be in Atlantic City on Oct. 23 and 24. Guests will walk through the indoor exhibit at the Convention Center, which will be transformed into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric creatures from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

Some of the 75 animatronic dinosaurs will stand over 25 feet tall and span over 60 feet long, with moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes and mouths; breathing, synchronized sounds; and other details that will bring them to life.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24. All visitors, employees, vendors and others must wear facial coverings when entering the building, per Convention Center policy.

Tickets are $24.99 each. Children under 2, military personnel and veterans are free. Military members and veterans must provide military ID or papers at the entrance. Tickets can be purchased at DinoStroll.com.