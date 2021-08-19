 Skip to main content
Atlantic City Convention Center to host dinosaur exhibit in October
Dino Stroll.jpeg

The Dino Stroll North American Tour will come to the Atlantic City Convention Center on Oct. 23-24.

 CV Events, provided

Megalodon was huge, but new research reveals he was big even by dinosaur standards.

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Convention Center will offer the chance to check out lifelike, life-size dinosaurs this fall.

Dino Stroll, produced by CV Events, will be in Atlantic City on Oct. 23 and 24. Guests will walk through the indoor exhibit at the Convention Center, which will be transformed into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric creatures from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

Some of the 75 animatronic dinosaurs will stand over 25 feet tall and span over 60 feet long, with moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes and mouths; breathing, synchronized sounds; and other details that will bring them to life.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24. All visitors, employees, vendors and others must wear facial coverings when entering the building, per Convention Center policy.

Tickets are $24.99 each. Children under 2, military personnel and veterans are free. Military members and veterans must provide military ID or papers at the entrance. Tickets can be purchased at DinoStroll.com.

Dino Stroll also will offer its charitable initiative, Stomp Out Hunger, to support those struggling within the communities the event takes place. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned or nonperishable food items. Collection bins will be located at the front entrance. All collected items will be donated to children and families in the Atlantic City area facing hunger and food insecurity, according to a news release.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

