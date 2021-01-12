Atlantic City Convention Center 'mega' vaccine center to open later this month

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Convention Center 'mega' vaccination center is expected to open by the end of the month, state Department of Health officials said Tuesday afternoon.

"An opening date for the Atlantic City has yet not been announced," said Nancy Kearney, spokeswomen for the department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The facility was one of six sites in the state announced for such purpose.

Other sites include the Meadowlands Complex in Bergen County, Rockaway Townsquare Mall in Morris County, New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Middlesex County, Moorestown Mall in Burlington County and Rowan College of South Jersey in Gloucester County.

So far the vaccination sites at Rowan College of South Jersey in Gloucester County and Rockaway Townsquare opened Jan. 8.

Last year, the Atlantic City Convention Center served as a COVID-19 field hospital early in the pandemic.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.