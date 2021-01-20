Atlantic City Convention Center COVID-19 vaccine site to open Friday

Forty National Guardsmen will be responsible for the administrative side of the mega site, and the Atlantic City Police Department also will assist.

“It’s very well organized. There’s a process to make it through with social distancing,” Herndon said. “As a nurse, I have no concerns that you should feel worried that you’re going to be exposed (to COVID-19).”

She said parking will be available in the garage under the Convention Center.

“It’s not going to be fun and easy this first week, but we have to get through it so we can rev up the engine and hopefully the vaccines will start to flow from the federal government,” Herndon said.

Currently, the state has opened up vaccinations to about 4 million people, but so far has received just under 700,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines from the federal government.

Each week, the state is sent an additional 100,000 doses, but Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday during his regular COVID-19 response briefing that he expects those numbers to increase under President Joe Biden.

As of Wednesday, 421,297 vaccines doses had been administered, state data show.