Atlantic City Convention Center and Boardwalk Hall to operate at full capacity starting in June

ATLANTIC CITY — As the capacity limit for indoor gatherings is set to finally be lifted next week, the Atlantic City Convention Center will welcome back live events with the 2021 Import Expo on June 13, officials announced Wednesday.

The expo, which is expected to garner around 2,000 attendees and $140,000 in revenue, will be the first live event at the convention center since March 2020.

"Receiving the all clear to fully reopen our destination and state is tremendous news," Matt Doherty, executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority said in a prepared statement. Especially on the heels of a holiday weekend and our unofficial kick-off to summer. We look forward to seeing Atlantic City become vibrant with visitors again."

The convention industry generates nearly $2 billion in revenue for the resort.

By November 2020, more than $182 million in economic activity was lost from canceled meetings and conventions, according to an estimate from Meet AC.

Additionally, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall will also begin operating at 100% capacity starting June 4.

"We are excited to welcome back live events responsibly and to demonstrate how we have been preparing our facilities over the course of the last year," said Jim McDonald, general manager of the convention center and Boardwalk hall. "We look forward to greeting guests and visitors alike, and are confident that their experience here will be better than ever."

