Atlantic City Convention Center adds more times to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations
Atlantic City Convention Center adds more times to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations

Atlantic City Mega Site

First Lady Tammy Murphy wife of the 56th Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy, left watch Eileen Xu Nurse from AtlantiCare gives Miriam Ramos of Pleasantville her vaccine shot at Atlantic City Convention Center mega site Tuesday Jan 26, 2021.Tammy Murphy, who is a strong advocate for family health through her Nurture NJ initiative. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

 Staff Photographer Edward Lea

As a result of a continued increase in COVID-19 vaccine shipments, Atlantic County's vaccination mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Tuesday expanded scheduling opportunities.

Beginning Tuesday, the website will open up weekly at 3 p.m. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Saturday for residents to schedule appointments.

Visit vaccination.atlanticare.org to create an account, read frequently asked questions and learn more about the scheduling process. You can also call the New Jersey Vaccine Appointment Support Line at 1-855-568-0545, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, for vaccine appointment support.

