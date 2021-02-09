Atlantic City Convention Center adds more times to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations

As a result of a continued increase in COVID-19 vaccine shipments, Atlantic County's vaccination mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Tuesday expanded scheduling opportunities.
Beginning Tuesday, the website will open up weekly at 3 p.m. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Saturday for residents to schedule appointments.
Visit vaccination.atlanticare.org to create an account, read frequently asked questions and learn more about the scheduling process. You can also call the New Jersey Vaccine Appointment Support Line at 1-855-568-0545, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, for vaccine appointment support.
Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.