Atlantic City considers hearing to remove Devlin from ACMUA

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council will hold a special meeting Friday to consider the possible removal of Municipal Utilities Authority Chairman John Devlin over misconduct allegations.
If passed, a resolution on the agenda would authorize a hearing be held on the allegations and Devlin would be notified 10 days ahead of the hearing date.
“This is a far-fetched plan to unseat a political rival,” Devlin said Wednesday.
Devlin is also a longtime school board member and an admitted foe of Mayor Marty Small Sr.
“I don’t agree with his (Small’s) government, and I don’t support him,” said Devlin, who is about halfway through a five-year appointment to the ACMUA board.
Small declined comment Wednesday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Superintendent Barry Caldwell will continue in his role as the school distri…
ACMUA board members are paid, not volunteers.
According to a resolution posted on the city’s website, misconduct allegations have been made to the state Department of Community Affairs, claiming Devlin has interfered with ACMUA employees and contractors.
A spokesperson from the DCA could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Devlin said he has heard nothing about any misconduct allegations from the city or state, and he will retain counsel and fight if the resolution passes.
“This to me is retaliation. The mayor does not like me. I’m not a rubber stamp,” said Devlin, who said he has been on the school board for about 17 years. “They didn’t like what I did at the school board level.”
Devlin, a retired Atlantic City police officer, has been critical of the school district’s handling of the child pornography case involving substitute teacher Kayan Frazier, who is a cousin of Small’s wife, La’Quetta.
Atlantic City school board stalls on extending Caldwell's superintendent contract over 12% increase, other questions
ATLANTIC CITY — Some school board members wanted to know why Superintendent Barry Caldwell w…
La’Quetta Small, formerly a principal at district schools, began her new job as the Atlantic City schools superintendent Jan. 1.
“They couldn’t vote me out from the school board, now they come up with this,” Devlin said.
Sixth ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, who appointed Devlin to the ACMUA, also declined comment Wednesday. Kurtz said he is still gathering information.
Devlin is not the first official to claim retaliation.
Last week, Councilwoman LaToya Dunston filed a $1 million tort claim against the state, claiming Small and other council members conspired against her in an illegal meeting unknown to the public and have harassed her in various ways.
Dunston, who represents the 2nd Ward, seeks general, compensatory and punitive damages over “deprivation of my constitutional due process rights under the 14th Amendment and the rights afforded me under the New Jersey Open Public Meetings Act.”
In the claim, Dunston alleges that on Nov. 23, Small and other members of the council met at Morton’s The Steakhouse at Caesars Atlantic City to discuss how to remove Dunston from council without providing legally required notice either to the public or to her.
“It was no meeting. I held a holiday party for supporters,” Small said Sunday in a text answer to questions.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.