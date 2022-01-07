Atlantic City considers hearing to remove Devlin from ACMUA

“This to me is retaliation. The mayor does not like me. I’m not a rubber stamp,” said Devlin, who said he has been on the school board for about 17 years. “They didn’t like what I did at the school board level.”

Devlin, a retired Atlantic City police officer, has been critical of the school district’s handling of the child pornography case involving substitute teacher Kayan Frazier, who is a cousin of Small’s wife, La’Quetta.

La’Quetta Small, formerly a principal at district schools, began her new job as the Atlantic City schools superintendent Jan. 1.

“They couldn’t vote me out from the school board, now they come up with this,” Devlin said.

Sixth ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, who appointed Devlin to the ACMUA, also declined comment Wednesday. Kurtz said he is still gathering information.

Devlin is not the first official to claim retaliation.

Last week, Councilwoman LaToya Dunston filed a $1 million tort claim against the state, claiming Small and other council members conspired against her in an illegal meeting unknown to the public and have harassed her in various ways.