ATLANTIC CITY — The Ocean Club Condominium's Art Gallery, a private gallery for residents of the complex, held its second annual exhibition June 23.
This time around, the show was open to nonresidents as well as residents. The current exhibition features the works of nine resident artists and 13 guest artists. More than 100 people attended the event, which included photographs, acrylics, watercolors, pastel art, glass and three-dimensional pieces.
In addition to artwork, the event featured live music provided by resident musician Andy Kahn.
The gallery, open to residents and their guests, will continue to feature the current exhibit into early January.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.