Atlantic City community walks about more than safety

ATLANTIC CITY — Some residents peeked through their glass windows or screen doors, while others ventured outside to see what was going on as a group of about 30 people including local officials and police officers strolled through the Uptown neighborhood surrounding Adriatic Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

The group walk, organized by the Coalition for a Safe Community and supported by the NAACP Atlantic City branch, as well as the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and other organizations, was held to advocate for better community relations as well as safety.

The Coalition for a Safe Community has conducted similar walks in various neighborhoods, hosted summer cookouts and recently sponsored a demonstration of competitive wrestling to teach the sport to students 11 and up.

The kickoff of the wrestling program in the gym at the Community School in Egg Harbor City was done in conjunction with law enforcement partners who stressed the importance of sports in developing good citizens. Similar wrestling programs are expected to be offered in Pleasantville and Atlantic City, too.

Last week, the coalition walked through the Stanley Homes apartments and other residential properties close to the All Wars Memorial Building on Adriatic Avenue.

"They see us walking and some people ask what's going on, what we're doing or how they can be a part of what we do," said coalition President Perry Mays.

Mays said he wants to dispel the stigma people may have about local law enforcement so they can work together to address community needs.

"Nationally, you see there's a negative connotation associated with the police," Mays said. "In Atlantic City, it's different. The police are making an effort to work hand-in-hand with the community."

Patrick Snyder, the deputy chief of county detectives for the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, said he has noticed a positive difference in how people interact with law enforcement because of the community walks.

"The Prosecutor's Office started to walk with the coalition to let people know we're here to help," said Snyder. "Not every interaction with law enforcement is negative."

At past community walks, neighborhood kids have waved to police, gone up to them to shake hands and even express interest in working in law enforcement when they're older, Snyder said.

Snyder said events like Coffee with a Cop and Pizza with a Cop, as well as the Homework Completion Program to help kids do their homework at Stanley Homes, also build more positive interactions among kids and police officers.

Other organizations, such as AtlantiCare, Jewish Family Services of Atlantic and Cape May counties, Atlantic Cape Community College and Volunteers for America, have also participated in the walks, hoping to educate residents and provide information about resources.

Some of those resources include information about available assistance, education and job programs.

"We're not just walking for safety," Mays said. "We're bringing resources and listening to residents' needs in order for them to be self-sustainable."

Third Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz always attends the Coalition for a Safer Community's walk for safety, he said, and headed the group from the Elliott House apartments, Stanley Homes and a few other apartment complexes around Adriatic Avenue.

"We're here to help them and listen to their concerns," said Shabazz. "Whatever concerns they have, we make sure to directly connect them to that organization."

Shabazz said residents express concerns ranging from the need for more lighting to crime, litter, lack of green spaces or adequate landscaping, to mental health and food insecurities. The group then does on-the-spot mitigation to help residents with their needs.

Shabazz, Mays and others agreed that consistency is key to the success of community walks.

"It's not enough to show up once," said Shabazz, who noted residents don't want to see officials do the walk for another "photo op."

"The fact that we were consistent, and still are, helped build our credibility," he said.

One resident hanging outside her stoop with a group of neighbors at Stanley Homes said she had no heat or hot water in her apartment. While Shabazz made a few calls to local officials, police department members gave neighbors contact and resource information. In a few minutes, the resident had heat and hot water.

Another resident waved the group down and asked the participants to come inside to talk to a bedridden woman who didn't have heat. Members from the group promised to buy the woman a heater, although they weren't able to fix her heat problem in the moment.

Members of the group said they felt bad not being able to solve everybody's problems immediately but that the community walk was a step in the right direction.