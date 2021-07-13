Atlantic City community walk calls for peace, thanks outgoing attorney general

ATLANTIC CITY — An organized walk through the city's 3rd Ward on Tuesday afternoon served the dual purpose of saying goodbye to outgoing state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and calling for an end to violence in the resort.
The crowd, led by Grewal and 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, made its way from Adriatic Avenue to Stanley Holmes Village and the Elliott House Senior Apartments, stopping every so often to speak to residents sitting on their stoops.
"This is what I like to see, you have the whole neighborhood out here," one woman said.
The Atlantic City chapter of the NAACP, the Atlantic County Coalition for a Safe Community and WEHA-FM 88.7 Gospel Radio have collaborated for the past seven summers to hold peace walks throughout the resort.
Shabazz, who helped organize the event, said he wanted to celebrate Grewal's final peace walk as attorney general and welcome incoming interim Attorney General Andrew Bruck.
"We want to familiarize him (Bruck) with some of the things we do here in Atlantic City and continue building those relationships between the community and law enforcement," Shabazz said.
After serving for more than three years, Grewal, who was the nation's first Sikh state attorney general, is leaving to join the Securities and Exchange Commission, effective July 26.
In his new role, Grewal will pursue violations of law among the nation’s financial markets.
"I really love Atlantic City, and I will tell you why: I grew up in a community that wasn't heard," Grewal said. "I know what it's like to be victimized and not be able to reach out to a law enforcement officer, so when I became AG, I wanted to listen to everyone in the state who wasn't heard."
During his tenure, Grewal's office released guidance on legalizing recreational marijuana, implemented a use-of-force dashboard to monitor police violence and sued out-of-state gun retailers for sales in New Jersey.
Grewal said he especially admires the efforts being made by city officials to build trust between the community and law enforcement.
"That's what I fell in love with, I fell in love with the resilience of this city, what the prosecutor, the councilman (Shabazz) and so many of you are doing to build trust," Grewal said.
Bruck, who serves as the current assistant to Grewal, will be the first LGBTQ person to serve as attorney general in the state.
Prior to joining the Attorney General's Office, Bruck served for five years at the U.S. Justice Department, working as an assistant to the U.S. attorney in New Jersey.
"I definitely have big shoes to fill," Bruck said while walking alongside Grewal. "I think Attorney General Grewal has made Atlantic City a priority, and one of the best ways that I can honor him is by making Atlantic City a priority as well."
Tuesday's march also called for peace in the resort.
Within a six-week period in May and June, four people were fatally shot in Atlantic City.
"We're calling for a summer of peace. There is concern from all levels — local, state and federal — about this violence," Shabazz said. "It's disheartening as an elected official, as a father, I hate to even turn on the news because all you hear about is this gun violence. And as a person of color, I'm concerned that communities of color are plagued with this violence."
Mayor Marty Small Sr. said his administration is working to continue engaging the residents of Atlantic City to decrease the violence.
"With our anti-violence program, our community volunteers and (Atlantic City police interim Officer-in-Charge James) Sarkos leading the way, we're going to continue to get to the bottom of this senseless violence," Small said. "We've made strides in the last couple of weeks, but we can't let our guard down. It's days like today when we can come together and walk, it will send a nice message to the people of Atlantic City."
