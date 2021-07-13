Atlantic City community walk calls for peace, thanks outgoing attorney general

In his new role, Grewal will pursue violations of law among the nation’s financial markets.

"I really love Atlantic City, and I will tell you why: I grew up in a community that wasn't heard," Grewal said. "I know what it's like to be victimized and not be able to reach out to a law enforcement officer, so when I became AG, I wanted to listen to everyone in the state who wasn't heard."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During his tenure, Grewal's office released guidance on legalizing recreational marijuana, implemented a use-of-force dashboard to monitor police violence and sued out-of-state gun retailers for sales in New Jersey.

Atlantic City man indicted in 2020 fatal shooting after neighborhood dispute ATLANTIC CITY — A city man has been indicted in a 2020 neighborhood dispute that left a 32-y…

Grewal said he especially admires the efforts being made by city officials to build trust between the community and law enforcement.

"That's what I fell in love with, I fell in love with the resilience of this city, what the prosecutor, the councilman (Shabazz) and so many of you are doing to build trust," Grewal said.

Bruck, who serves as the current assistant to Grewal, will be the first LGBTQ person to serve as attorney general in the state.

Prior to joining the Attorney General's Office, Bruck served for five years at the U.S. Justice Department, working as an assistant to the U.S. attorney in New Jersey.