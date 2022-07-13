Atlantic City Community Fund awards grants to area organizations

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Community Fund awarded $60,000 in grants to 20 local organizations Wednesday.

The funding supports initiatives such as youth activities, anti-poverty programs, nutrition, social services, health and wellness, arts and culture, beautification and education.

“We are so grateful to A.C.C.F. for supporting Covenant House and the unhoused youth we serve through our Atlantic City program,” said Hillary Powell, a grant writer for Covenant House New Jersey, which provides shelter and care for youth ages 18 to 21. "Partnerships with caring community members like the Atlantic City Community Fund enable us to collaborate with the unhoused youth in Atlantic City so they can journey towards empowerment and achieve independence."

Said Veronica Rog of Mighty Writers, an organization that provides free writing workshops for youth: “The grant will enable us to continue to provide our free programs for Atlantic City kids — something we’re especially excited about as we move into our permanent A.C. home at 15 N. California Ave.”

Other grant recipients include the Absecon Lighthouse, Atlantic City Rescue Mission, Atlantic City Theater Company, Atlantic City Arts Foundation, Asbury United Methodist Church, Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation, Connecting the Dots, CROPS, HR Recovery, Inlet Hydrangea Trail, Jewish Family Service, Mud Girls Studio, Muh's Garden of Life, Sea Me Glow, Spanish Community Center, Saint James AME Church, Atlantic City Development Corp. and the Leadership Studio.

For more information, visit accommunityfund.org.