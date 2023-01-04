 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City Community Fund accepting applications

Atlantic City resident and volunteer Gail Karslo; Ben Zeltner, vice president of the Atlantic City Community Fund board; and Atlantic City residents and volunteers Libbie Wills and Karen Rosnick trim and clean one of the flower beds in the city’s Gardner’s Basin district.

ATLANTIC CITY — In an effort to support local nonprofits, the Atlantic City Community Fund announced Wednesday it will be accepting applications for its fifth round of grants.

The Community Fund is a nonprofit supported by funding from city businesses and individual donors, as well as the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, to improve conditions in the city.

Last year, the Community Fund gave 20 grantees a total of $60,000 for youth activities and anti-poverty, nutritional, social service, health, wellness, arts, culture, beautification, education and other initiatives.

"Partnerships with caring community members like the Atlantic City Community Fund enable us to collaborate with the unhoused youth in Atlantic City so they can journey towards empowerment and achieve independence," said Hillary Powell, a grant writer for Covenant House, one of last year's grant recipients.

Covenant House is a sanctuary in Atlantic City that provides shelter and care for young adults ages 18-21 facing homelessness.

Other beneficiaries have included Absecon Lighthouse, Atlantic City Rescue Mission, Atlantic City Theatre Company, Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation, the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, MudGirls Studios and Mighty Writers.

For more information about the Community Fund, visit accommunityfund.org.

