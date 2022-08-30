Atlantic City community comes together to get kids ready for school

ATLANTIC CITY — The first day of school is only a few days away and the community is coming together to celebrate and connect students and families with important resources.

The Atlantic City back-to-school bash was held at Uptown School Complex on Monday afternoon. Organizations that offer different community resources lined the school’s lot, while music and attractions drew in children and families from across the city. Perhaps the main draw was the more than 800 free backpacks available to families who came to the event.

The Atlantic City Board of Education, the city and the Oceanside Family Success Center helped organize the event.

Lizbeth Castro-James, the Atlantic City School District Community Parental Involvement Specialist, helped lead the organizational efforts. She said the goal of the festival was to unify different community stakeholders in an effort to help children before the school year begins.

“Our objective today was to just give back,” Castro-James said.

Families at the event said they found it useful.

Ronald Glass Jr. came to the celebration with his daughter, Julia Marie-Brown Glass, 8, who is an Uptown student. He said the event was “a good time” for all involved and it provided important back-to-school materials.

“People take for granted, but some people can’t even afford backpacks,” Ronald Glass Jr. said, conscientious of those most in need.

Ricardo Estrada came with his 3-year-old daughter, who was just starting a preschool program with the district. He said through an interpreter that he appreciated the event and those in the community giving to children.

Rubi Conde has four grandchildren in the district and decided to attend. While she said she wished there were more refreshments for the massive crowd that turned out, she was generally impressed by the event, especially its inclusion of local colleges.

“Overall, it’s good,” Conde said.

Teachers and vendors were impressed as well. Yvonne Sutton was there with Title I, a program that provides various resources to students and families to promote equitable education. The event connected families with resources in a direct way, she said, something that had become rare during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Castro-James estimated that over 1,500 people came within the first hour and that overall attendance for the celebration, which ran from noon to 3 p.m., was about 3,000.

Habiba Chowdhury, 34, has three children in the district. She called the event “really nice,” with households being connected with much-needed information including about health care and family resources.

“It’s an opportunity for people that actually cannot buy a lot of stuff to get it for free,” Chowdhury said. “And it’s really fun.”

Carla Valdez, who has one child in the district, Jeremiah Sotero, 6, appreciated the festivities. When asked why he came, Sotero simply pointed to one of the two bounce castles on site.

A variety of organizations were available at the celebration including several health care tents from Aetna, Horizon New Jersey Health and Wellcare. The Southern Jersey Family Medical Center was on hand to offer information about dental visits and annual physicals. It also offered COVID-19 vaccinations inside the school building.

In addition to Oceanside, other academic groups were at the event in a way that reflected how the celebration was meant for all ages. Atlantic Cape Community College, the Atlantic City Library and Stockton University were there, as was Connect The Dots, an SAT and ACT-preparation organization. Mighty Writers, a nonprofit headquartered in Philadelphia that promotes literacy and related skills, was at the event to teach about its program and offer free books. The Noyes Museum of Art at Stockton was there to do butterfly-themed arts and crafts.

Social services were available as well, with Atlantic Cape Family Support Organization, Atlantic County Youth Services, the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City all having tents at the event.

While families and older children were learning more about the resources available to them, younger children were enjoying the end of their summer vacation. In addition to the bounce castles, children could play corn hole, throw balls at a giant inflatable dart board and dance as the D.J. played live music.

The Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, which preserves South Jersey coastline as part of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service refuge system, was at the event with its blue goose mascot. Shawn Daly, of the wildlife refuge, said they were there to help spread awareness of conservation efforts and to “have fun with the people.”

The event was organized to encourage people to explore the different resources available. Attendees had to visit a set number of the tents on the lot before they could go collect a free backpack and a free taco from the Walking Taco Co.

Superintendent La’Quetta Small was on hand and thanked the city, Oceanside and other stakeholders for uniting to make the back-to-school event possible.

“It’s always a great opportunity to provide parents with resources,” Small said. “Our goal is to work together to support our families.”

Castro-James noted that it was the first time that the district, city and Oceanside were collaborating to bring the event to students. She said she hoped to grow the event in the coming years.

“We definitely let our parents know that we’re here for them,” Castro-James said. “We definitely plan on expanding.”

