Atlantic City committee finds keeping the lights on easier said than done

ATLANTIC CITY — The Clean and Safe Atlantic City group has a straightforward goal: Get the streetlights on to prevent crime, increase public safety and show the world a functional city.

But after the group's most recent meeting Friday morning, it was clear that lights are not getting fixed in a timely manner, despite years of complaints to the city, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and Atlantic City Electric.

The group has had some success working to help the mentally ill and substance abusers, and stopping them from committing quality-of-life offenses such as shoplifting and aggressive panhandling.

But the streetlight issue is proving a tough nut to crack.

Part of the problem is varied ownership.

Some lights are owned by the city, some by Atlantic City Electric and some by private businesses, said Tom Meehan of the CRDA, which has funded streetlight repairs.

Resident Myra Corbin-Gibson said she has been waiting more than a month for the city to fix a light in her neighborhood at Kentucky and McKinley avenues, which she reported to both the city clerk and Public Works Department multiple times.

"Tuesday this past I called back to public works and told my story again ... and said, 'It's dark,'" Corbin-Gibson said.

A supervisor told her the light was fixed three weeks ago, she said.

But the light remains out, Corbin-Gibson said.

"Here I am one month later, still waiting for a streetlight to be replaced," she said.

Complaints about broken lights are constant, said Assemblyman Don Guardian, R-Atlantic, who lives in the city and sees for himself large swaths of dark areas due to broken lights.

He suggested using the system he used when he was mayor — having a city worker check streetlights one night a week, arrange to have city lights fixed or replaced, and report Atlantic City Electric and privately owned light problems to their owners.

"It takes about four hours to drive the whole city," he said.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said Gov. Phil Murphy's chief of staff George Helmy has even asked him to help fix the problem.

He asked me, 'Can you help me get the lights turned on (in the city)?'" Reynolds said.

Lighting doesn't just prevent crime, it helps solve it, Reynolds said, by providing light needed for security cameras to capture images at night.

Meehan said the city has asked the CRDA for more funding to handle streetlight outages and maintenance.

Five years ago, CRDA provided $500,000 to repair and replace streetlights, and Calvi Electric was contracted to do the work, Meehan said.

"A lot of lights are now back in service. What remains are areas within the city missing lights (that) may be under Atlantic City Electric ownership," Meehan said.

Meehan said he reached out to Atlantic City Public Affairs Manager Ken Mosca, who said the utility would work to put their problem lights back online.

In January 2021, Atlantic City Electric promised to quickly repair about 130 company-owned streetlights that were not working, after City Council members complained their constituents don’t feel safe.

Atlantic City Electric did not send a representative to the meeting, although one was expected to attend.

Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, who organizes the Clean and Safe meetings, said Mosca had a conflict and could not attend Friday morning.

Mayoral adviser and former state senator and Superior Court Judge Steven Perskie said the city has compiled lists of all city lights and those owned by others.

But Murphy's adviser and former state Sen. Chris Brown said the city needs funding to conduct an audit of all streetlights to determine ownership and get each marked with an identification number and sign instructing people whom to call if it is not working.

Atlantic City Electric has an online method for reporting broken lights anywhere in its service area at atlanticcityelectric.com. Under "outages," click on "report a streetlight problem."

Customers also can report a streetlight issue by calling the utility's Customer Care Center at 800-642-3780.

"We have been talking about this for 10 to 12 years," said state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic. "We need somebody to take the lead on those issues."

"Hopefully we are edging closer to that," Shabazz said.

"The mayor’s view is at the end of the day the ultimate responsibility for keeping the city lit belongs to the city," Perskie said. "As usual with Atlantic City, life is a little more complicated than that."

Reynolds and members of his staff walked center city and reported dozens of lights and pedestrian crossing signals out in the city weeks ago, but he has received no feedback from the city or Atlantic City Electric about them, he said after the meeting.

The next Clean and Safe meeting will be 8:30 a.m. Oct. 7 in Council Chambers at City Hall, 1301 Bacharach Blvd. Shabazz said he hopes to have updates from the city and Atlantic City Electric on the lighting situation at that meeting.