ATLANTIC CITY — The Fire Department has discovered lead dust at two of its fire stations and closed them indefinitely.

The city acknowledged the closures, which are impacting Fire Stations 3 and 6, in a statement issued Tuesday night, saying the decision was made to prioritize the public welfare.

“The safety of our employees and taxpayers are of the utmost importance,” the city said in a statement.

The city said fire officials first temporarily closed Fire Station 6, which is undergoing renovations, on Friday over concerns of potential lead-dust contamination.

Fire Station 3 was temporarily closed Saturday due to the same concerns.

“Upon first discovering this issue, the Atlantic City Fire Department acted quickly and closed the stations out of an abundance of caution, preventing further complications,” the city said.

Despite the closures, the city said there would be “no disruption to service.” Firefighters from Station 3, who serve the neighborhoods of Westside and Venice Park, were relocated to Fire Station 2, and Station 6 firefighters, who serve Lower Chelsea, were relocated to Station 4. The city said it is trying to put temporary housing on site at each fire station so firefighters can be closer to their assigned neighborhoods and be stationed closer to neighborhood emergencies. There are four firefighters working at each fire station over a 24-hour period.

To address the lead-dust contamination, the city said it is “aggressively pursuing mitigation contractors.” Potentially impacted fire personnel, meanwhile, are set to be examined.

“Medical evaluations begin this week," the city said.