ATLANTIC CITY — City Clerk Paula Geletei has sued the city, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and private businesses over a July 9 fall on an Atlantic Avenue sidewalk that fractured her left arm.

Geletei is seeking damages, lawyers' fees, costs of suit "and any other relief which the court may deem just and equitable."

She alleges she was exiting a car onto the sidewalk in front of 1736 and 1738 Atlantic Ave. and tripped over a steel landscape edging, causing her serious injuries.

The companies named are Chelsea Atlantic Equities, Arterial LLC and FOOD 4 LESS, as well as five unnamed companies.

The initial suit had also named Atlantic County as a defendant, but an amended complaint filed Feb. 8 dropped the county from the suit.

The block is near Tanger Outlets The Walk and the intersection of Atlantic and Indiana avenues.

The suit alleges those named were negligent, careless and/or reckless in failing to maintain the sidewalk in a safe condition and in failing to warn pedestrians of "a hazardous and dangerous condition."

Notice of the lawsuit, filed Jan. 23, was on the agenda for Wednesday night's City Council meeting. As clerk, Geletei helps prepare the agenda and run the meetings.

On Feb. 13, the CRDA filed an answer denying any liability to Geletei for the accident and seeking dismissal of its involvement in the case. No others named have yet answered the complaint, according to Superior Court records.