Atlantic City Clean Team, police and community members hit the streets for cleanup and connection
Peace Amongst the Youth is holding a street cleanup that will double as an opportunity for people to meet with neighborhood coordination officers assigned to the area in Atlantic City Thursday Oct 7, 2021.

ATLANTIC CITY — Spiffing up neighborhood streets was one goal Thursday when members of the AC Clean Team and local police teamed up for a community event, but the main goal was making connections.

“It’s about being seen. It’s about connecting — loving people where they are at — trying to find that genuine connection," said Ruan Tilghman-Pugh, who helped organize the event.

The groups banded together to pick up litter along Texas Avenue between Atlantic and Pacific avenues. The event doubled as an opportunity for people to meet the neighborhood coordination officers assigned to the local ward.

AC Clean Team is a partnership between Tilghman-Pugh's BAUCE Solutions, a consulting agency that says it was created to “build Black America back better” by fighting for equal rights and justice in addition to event planning, and Peace Amongst Youth & Family Services, an organization that advocates for families who have lost loved ones to gun violence. 

Other participants included neighbors, community advocates and representatives from the South Jersey Aids Alliance.

“We got the neighborhood coordination officers out this time, who are charged with improving the quality of life within this community," said Tilghman-Pugh. "What better person to represent what’s going on in this neighborhood with the addiction and the mental health crisis than the officers of Atlantic City who we empower to do these things? To come out here and interact with them and say, 'Hey, listen, things can be better, and this is what we plan to help you get better with.'"

Lt. Willie Santiago, an Atlantic City native who runs the neighborhood coordination officer program, said he knew he wanted to help the community as part of his job as a police officer.

“When I came in and they asked me if I wanted to be a part of the community relations, I jumped on it because that’s what I wanted, and I’ve been here for the last six years," Santiago said.

Santiago credits his team’s success to the passion they share for helping the community.

"The NCO program works because they are looking for the same thing I’m looking for. The passion is there,” he said. 

Information about social services and addiction recovery resources was made available to participants. 

The Clean Team plans to hold community events once a month. 

"We’ve got a lot of things lined up. Even people that don’t want to volunteer, they’re more than welcome to come out, get information, just get a cup of coffee and have a conversation,” Tilghman-Pugh said.

ONLINE

See video from Thursday's cleanup in Atlantic City at PressofAC.com.

