Atlantic City Clean Team, police and community members hit the streets for cleanup and connection

ATLANTIC CITY — Spiffing up neighborhood streets was one goal Thursday when members of the AC Clean Team and local police teamed up for a community event, but the main goal was making connections.

“It’s about being seen. It’s about connecting — loving people where they are at — trying to find that genuine connection," said Ruan Tilghman-Pugh, who helped organize the event.

The groups banded together to pick up litter along Texas Avenue between Atlantic and Pacific avenues. The event doubled as an opportunity for people to meet the neighborhood coordination officers assigned to the local ward.

AC Clean Team is a partnership between Tilghman-Pugh's BAUCE Solutions, a consulting agency that says it was created to “build Black America back better” by fighting for equal rights and justice in addition to event planning, and Peace Amongst Youth & Family Services, an organization that advocates for families who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

Other participants included neighbors, community advocates and representatives from the South Jersey Aids Alliance.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}