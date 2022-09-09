Atlantic CIty Clean and Safe group tackles lighting problems

ATLANTIC CITY — A group working to crack down on repeat shoplifting and other offenses is now focused on getting numerous street lights repaired as an anti-crime and safety measure.

At its bi-weekly meeting Friday morning, the Atlantic City Clean and Safe group heard a report from Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds about what he found the evening of July 27 during a walk on both sides of Atlantic Avenue from Tanger Outlets The Walk to the county building at 1333 Atlantic Ave.

He and more than 40 members of his office, as well as the Atlantic City police and public works staffs and AtlantiCare, found many nonfunctioning lights and four nonfunctioning crosswalk signals, Reynolds said.

Many were in the area around Tanger Outlets, which attracts large numbers of visitors and has had a serious shoplifting problem.

Reynolds said he looked at other areas of the city when he drove around Wednesday night and found dozens more nonfunctioning lights and crosswalk signs.

"I was at a homicide (recently) on Bellevue Avenue ... from 1:45 a.m. to 8 a.m.," Reynolds said Friday at City Hall. "One of the things I noticed ... the lights at Pacific and Bellevue were out. ... We should have spotlights there."

Reynolds said the area is known for drug activity, and the darkness is a problem for safety.

Assemblyman Don Guardian, R-Atlantic, said lights that are out in a neighborhood around Ocean Casino Resort belong to the city.

"Next meeting, we will have everybody involved in the light situation," said Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, who organizes the Clean and Safe meetings.

Shabazz said he will invite representatives from Atlantic City Electric, Public Works and other departments.

"We need to put attention on that. If we can't, we're in trouble," Shabazz said. "We have the funding."

Broken and nonworking street lighting has been the topic of complaints from residents for years. City officials have said the city owns some lights, and Atlantic City Electric owns others, and that Calvi Electric Company, of Egg Harbor Township, is under contract to fix broken lights.

Friday's meeting was the ninth for the group, which has addressed issues from arresting repeat shoplifters to finding ways of cracking down on all-terrain vehicles being driven illegally on public roads.

Guardian and his chief of staff Joe Berg said they have drafted bills to help police statewide arrest those who are illegally using ATVs, and another to start a mental health court in New Jersey based on a California model.

"We will be giving police officers the opportunity to bring someone in, not arrest them but bring them in for services, determine what is needed and if they need long-term help," Guardian said of the mental health court bill.

Berg said the ATV bill would create ATV law enforcement task forces in counties that want them, that would be multijurisdictional groups led by the county prosecutor and sheriff.

Guardian's office expects to have drafts of both bills to stakeholders next month, and to introduce them soon in the state Legislature, Berg said.

Staff members from the Save A Lot store in Renaissance Plaza attended Friday morning to ask for help managing large numbers of people with substance abuse and mental health problems who hang out and panhandle in front of the grocery store.

The liquor store next door attracts them, said Director of Retail Operations John Palmer.

"We have really good people shopping at Save A Lot, and we are doing out best," said General Manager Rajohn Odom. "You can't walk in the door without somebody asking for something. The stuff going on outside the building is unbelievable. We plan as a store to be around for a long time … but really need help with Plaza getting worse week by week. When our security guard is done at 3 p.m., it's like a party outside."

Acting Police Chief James Sarkos said the department is moving some officers from duty on the Boardwalk to Atlantic Avenue now that summer is over.

But the city is struggling to keep its Class II officers from being lured to nearby municipalities for jobs, and is trying to increase their ranks to help with patrols.

"The challenge is getting the right amount of officers," Sarkos said.

A program to hire civilian Atlantic Avenue ambassadors will also begin soon, he said. It will use civilians to help police keep an eye on the area and encourage people not to loiter.