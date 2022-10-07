Atlantic City Clean and Safe group gets results in turning on streetlights

ATLANTIC CITY — The city is brighter now that many problem streetlights have been repaired, attendees agreed at Friday's Clean and Safe Atlantic City meeting.

"We have 6,000 lights (in the city), and 98% are in service as I stand here this morning," Atlantic City Electric Public Affairs Manager Ken Mosca said at the bi-weekly meeting, held in Council Chambers at City Hall. "We have been attacking the lights that are out."

A bipartisan effort among local, county and state officials as well as business owners and residents, the Clean and Safe group has been meeting since midsummer and has had success in cracking down on repeat shoplifters and other quality-of-life offenders.

It soon also focused on lighting, which has been a problem for years.

Good lighting can both prevent crime and help solve those that occur, said Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds.

"The city is spending $5 million to install security cameras (in all neighborhoods)," Reynolds said of cameras being paid for by new state funds. "They are only going to be effective if the lights are turned on. Surveillance is only as good as the lights."

Assemblyman Don Guardian, R-Atlantic, who lives in the city, has noticed a difference.

"Kaleem (Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz) and I walk the city more than anyone else. Since last month there has been a tremendous increase in the amount of lighting that's been turned on," Guardian said.

He thanked Mosca and city Director of Public Works Paul Jerkins for their role in the improvements, but cautioned no one can relax on the issue.

"Moving forward we have to continue to make sure we are investigating on a weekly basis all lights that are out," Guardian said.

Shabazz said lights reported out at the last meeting by residents have been fixed.

Most of the 117 lights that are still out have underground equipment in need of replacement, Mosca said, and that requires more time to repair.

The utility is also waiting for some parts, as supply chain shortages have affected its ability to repair things as quickly as they would like, he said.

Jerkins said there are 76 city-owned lights out at present.

A seasonal worker goes out five nights a week to survey lights, Jerkins said.

"Not every light is owned by Atlantic Electric, not every light is owned by the city," Jerkins said. "I understand when we receive phone calls from residents or businesses they don't care who owns them, they just want the lights fixed."

Lights are also owned by private entities like casinos, AtlantiCare and Tanger Outlets, Jerkins said.

"Unfortunately, many times we don't know who owns them," Jerkins said.

Some poles are misnumbered, he said.

"We reported some to Atlantic Electric ... and found out they are not owned by Atlantic Electric," Jerkins said. "We have got to determine who owns the lights."

Mosca said Atlantic City Electric has emailed detailed maps to the city showing where its lights are located.

Lights near the closed former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel, for example, have been off for a long time, but the owner of the property recently had them turned back on, Jerkins said.

"We couldn't make them put the lights on, but fortunately they did turn them on two weeks ago," Jerkins said. "We need to talk about how the city can take over the lights in our right-of-way."

"We have asked legal to look into it," said Business Administrator Anthony Swan. "There should be an ordinance that requires (private entities) to have the lights on."

The Clean and Safe group is also working with 2nd District legislators and chief of staff Joe Berg on legislation to create a mental health court, give municipalities better tools to fight illegal all-terrain-vehicle use and changes to bail reform to give law enforcement more ability to keep repeat offenders off the streets.

The group next meets at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at City Hall, 1301 Bacharach Blvd.