Atlantic City chosen by FEMA for $5.4 million in flood protection grants

011722-pac-gal-storm

A powerful, fast-moving storm system brought damaging winds, hail and severe thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday. Flooding on Connecticut ave. and Melrose in Atlantic City.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

ATLANTIC CITY — Three city flood mitigation projects will have help from grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The projects are part of a $100 million plan Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s administration is undertaking to reduce nuisance flooding and bolster storm protection.

All of the projects involved in the plan are funded by the state and federal governments.

“This is part of our effort to make the City of Atlantic City one of the most resilient cities on the east coast,” Small said in a written statement on Friday.

Approximately $5 million of grant funding will be earmarked for building a water-pump station on Atlantic Avenue. Two sets of $178,000 grants will each go toward flood protection improvements in Bungalow Park and Chelsea Heights, city officials said.

State and local governments submitted record-breaking requests for funding worth about $4.7 billion in FEMA grants, city officials said. Rutala Associates, the city’s grant consultant, prepared the FEMA applications and also submitted applications for other federal and state funding.

Several projects nearly completed include bulkhead construction on South Boulevard in Chelsea Heights and the replacement of check valves along the back bay.

The $6.5 million Lower Chelsea bulkhead already underway calls the replacing all public bulkheads is now underway, city officials said.

That project includes replacing various sections of city-owned bulkhead along Sunset Avenue, Winchester Avenue, and various street ends, between Jackson Avenue and North Albany Avenue in the Lower Chelsea Neighborhood.

The bulkhead replacement project at Tallahassee Avenue was recently been completed.

Other projects that will be under construction soon include Gardner’s Basin dredging and bulkhead repair, Chelsea and Ducktown public bulkhead replacement from Albany Avenue to the Atlantic City Expressway, and dry floodproofing at City Hall, city officials said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

